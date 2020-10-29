Log in
Fidelity Asian Values : Transaction in Own Shares

10/29/2020 | 01:21pm EDT

FIDELITY ASIAN VALUES PLC

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

The Board of Fidelity Asian Values PLC ("the Company") announces that on 29 October 2020 the Company bought into Treasury 100,000 of its own shares at a price of 349.152 pence per share. 

The Company's issued ordinary share capital is 75,580,889 of which 2,327,366 shares are held in Treasury, which attract no voting rights.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is now 73,253,523.

The above figure (73,253,523) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Smita Amin

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

01737 836347

© PRNewswire 2020

