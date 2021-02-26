Log in
FIDELITY ASIAN VALUES PLC

(FAS)
Fidelity Asian Values : Transaction in Own Shares

02/26/2021 | 12:26pm EST
FIDELITY ASIAN VALUES PLC

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

The Board of Fidelity Asian Values PLC ("the Company") announces that on 26 February 2021 the Company bought into Treasury 10,955 of its own shares at a price of 419.6364 pence per share. 

The Company's issued ordinary share capital is 75,580,889 of which 2,402,010 shares are held in Treasury, which attract no voting rights.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is now 73,178,879.

The above figure (73,178,879) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Natalia de Sousa
For and on behalf of FIL Investments International
Company Secretary
01737 836347


© PRNewswire 2021
