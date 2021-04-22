Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Fidelity Asian Values PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FAS   GB0003322319

FIDELITY ASIAN VALUES PLC

(FAS)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 04/21 11:35:02 am
480 GBX   +0.42%
02:02aFIDELITY ASIAN VALUES  : Directorate Change
PR
04/19FIDELITY ASIAN VALUES  : Monthly Summary as at 31 March 2021
PR
03/24FIDELITY ASIAN VALUES  : Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fidelity Asian Values : Directorate Change

04/22/2021 | 02:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Fidelity Asian Values PLC

22 April 2021

Directorate Change

On 1 March 2021, the Board of Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (“IPE”) announced that it had signed Heads of Terms with City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (“CMHY”) in respect of a proposed merger.  IPE is chaired by Kate Bolsover, Chairman of Fidelity Asian Values PLC (“FAS”) and CMHY is chaired by Timothy Scholefield, Senior Independent Director of FAS. 

Kate Bolsover will join the board of the combined entity and Tim Scholefield has relinquished his position as Senior Independent Director of FAS, with immediate effect.  He will remain as a Director of FAS, although he will not stand for re-election to the Board at the AGM.

The Board is pleased to announce that Clare Brady, who was appointed to the Board on 1 August 2019, has been appointed as Senior Independent Director, with immediate effect.  

The Board is also pleased to announce that Michael Warren, who was appointed to the Board on 29 September 2014 will succeed Tim Scholefield as Chairman of the Management Engagement Committee.

Anna-Marie Davis

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

Tel: 01737 837758


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about FIDELITY ASIAN VALUES PLC
02:02aFIDELITY ASIAN VALUES  : Directorate Change
PR
04/19FIDELITY ASIAN VALUES  : Monthly Summary as at 31 March 2021
PR
03/24FIDELITY ASIAN VALUES  : Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations
PR
03/18FIDELITY ASIAN VALUES  : Monthly Summary
PR
02/26FIDELITY ASIAN VALUES  : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
02/18FIDELITY ASIAN VALUES  : Monthly Summary as at 31 January 2021
PR
02/10FIDELITY ASIAN VALUES  : s) in Company
PR
02/02FIDELITY ASIAN VALUES  : Portfolio Update
PR
02/01FIDELITY ASIAN VALUES  : s) in Company
PR
01/29FIDELITY ASIAN VALUES  : s) in Company
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ