    FAS   GB0003322319

FIDELITY ASIAN VALUES PLC

(FAS)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 05/14 03:05:51 am
465.64 GBX   +2.11%
03:01aHARDMAN & CO RESEARCH  : Fidelity Asain Values (FAS) - Grabbing hold of the tiger's tail
DJ
05/04FIDELITY ASIAN VALUES  : Portfolio Update
PR
04/27FIDELITY ASIAN VALUES  : Half-year Report
PR
Hardman & Co Research : Fidelity Asain Values (FAS) - Grabbing hold of the tiger's tail

05/14/2021 | 03:01am EDT
Hardman & Co Research 
Hardman & Co Research: Fidelity Asain Values (FAS) - Grabbing hold of the tiger's tail 
14-May-2021 / 08:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Hardman & Co Research: (Initiation of coverage) Grabbing hold of the tiger's tail 
Fidelity Asian Values (FAV) gives investors liquid access to the attractive small-cap Asian market (ex-Japan). Its 
long-term returns have beaten UK markets, Asian benchmarks, listed peers and open-ended fund comparators. This 
performance is driven by i) superior GDP growth, demographics, cherry-picking from 18,000 potential investments and 
markets with pricing anomalies, and ii) the value added by Fidelity, with its rigorous investment process, flexible 
mandate and active management. Risks include geopolitical and economic tensions, volatility and the market's appetite 
for small-cap value stocks. FAV trades at a modest discount to NAV. 
Please click on the link below for the full report: 
https://www.hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/grabbing-hold-of-the-tigers-tail/ 
If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link 
To contact us: 
Hardman & Co                       Contact: 
1 Frederick's Place 
                                   Mark Thomas 
London                                              mt@hardmanandco.com 
EC2R 8AE 
                                   +44 20 3693 7075 
www.hardmanandco.com 
Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo

Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement.

About Hardman & Co: For the past 25 years Hardman has been producing specialist research designed to improve investors' understanding of companies, sectors, industries and investment securities. Our analysts are highly experienced in their sectors, and have often been highly rated by professional investors for their knowledge. Our focus is to raise companies' profiles across the UK and abroad with outstanding research, investor engagement programmes and advisory services. Some of our notes have been commissioned by the company which is the subject of the note; this is clearly stated in the disclaimer where this is the case.

Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259.

Our research is provided for the use of the professional investment community, market counterparties and sophisticated and high net worth investors as defined in the rules of the regulatory bodies. It is not intended to be made available to unsophisticated retail investors. Anyone who is unsure of their categorisation should consult their professional advisors. This research is neither an offer, nor a solicitation, to buy or sell any security. Please read the note for the full disclaimer. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1196450 14-May-2021

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1196450&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 14, 2021 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

