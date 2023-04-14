Advanced search
    FIDELITYBK   NGFIDELITYB5

FIDELITY BANK PLC

(FIDELITYBK)
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-12
5.010 NGN   -5.47%
Fidelity Bank : Fidelity bank plc- announcement of the result of private placement
PU
02/10Fidelity Bank Appoints Pamela Shodipo as an Executive Director
CI
01/30Fidelity Bank Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2022
CI
FIDELITY BANK : FIDELITY BANK PLC- ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE RESULT OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT

04/14/2023 | 03:56am EDT
(This announcement appears as a matter of record only)

Fidelity Bank Plc.

RC: 103022

Private Placement of 3,037,414,308 Ordinary Shares of

50 Kobo each at ₦4.60 per share

Payable in full on Application

Announces the result of the Private Placement of 3,037,414,308 ordinary shares of 50 kobo each at ₦4.60 per share, which opened on Wednesday, February 22,

2023 and closed on Thursday, February 23, 2023.

Two (2) applications were received for a total of 3,037,414,308 ordinary shares in connection with the Private Placement.

The two (2) applications for a total of 3,037,414,308 ordinary shares were found to be valid, accepted and processed accordingly.

The Private Placement was therefore 100% subscribed.

All applications were received within the Offer period of Wednesday, February 22, 2023 and Thursday, February 23, 2023.

The breakdown of the allotment is provided below:

Range

No of

Shares

Cumulative

Shares

Cumulative

% Shares

Remarks

Applications

Applied For

Shares Applied

Allotted

Shares Allotted

Allotted

For

1

-

1,000,000,000

1

287,414,308

287,414,308

287,414,308

287,414,308

100.00%

Full

1,000,000,001

-

Above

1

2,750,000,000

3,037,414,308

2,750,000,000

3,037,414,308

100.00%

Full

Total

2

3,037,414,308

3,037,414,308

The Securities & Exchange Commission (''SEC'' or ''Commission'') has cleared the Basis of Allotment stated above as well as this announcement. CSCS accounts of successful allotees will be credited with shares allotted, not later than Friday, May 05, 2023 by the Registrars to Fidelity Bank Plc, First Registrars & Investor Services Limited, No 2, Abebe Village Road, Iganmu, Lagos, NIGERIA.

ISSUING HOUSE:

RC: 1703668

Iron Global Markets Limited.

24B, Modupe Alakija Crescent, Ikoyi, Lagos, Nigeria.

We Are Fidelity. We Keep Our Word

Contact Us: +234 700 3433 5489

Disclaimer

Fidelity Bank plc published this content on 14 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2023 07:55:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 152 B 330 M 330 M
Net income 2022 43 600 M 94,7 M 94,7 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,08x
Yield 2022 8,52%
Capitalization 145 B 315 M 315 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,95x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,86x
Nbr of Employees 2 974
Free-Float 99,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 5,01 NGN
Average target price 6,42 NGN
Spread / Average Target 28,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nneka Chinwe Onyeali-Ikpe Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Victor Abejegah Chief Financial Officer & General Manager
Mustafa Chike-Obi Non-Executive Director
Osato Omogiafo Chief Information Security Officer & Assistant GM
Stanley Amuchie Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIDELITY BANK PLC15.17%315
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED11.57%161 688
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK4.39%73 992
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-2.96%51 306
ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-0.21%47 340
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-13.89%40 696
