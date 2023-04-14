FIDELITY BANK : FIDELITY BANK PLC- ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE RESULT OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT

(This announcement appears as a matter of record only)

Fidelity Bank Plc.

RC: 103022

Private Placement of 3,037,414,308 Ordinary Shares of

50 Kobo each at ₦4.60 per share

Payable in full on Application

Announces the result of the Private Placement of 3,037,414,308 ordinary shares of 50 kobo each at ₦4.60 per share, which opened on Wednesday, February 22,

2023 and closed on Thursday, February 23, 2023.

Two (2) applications were received for a total of 3,037,414,308 ordinary shares in connection with the Private Placement.

The two (2) applications for a total of 3,037,414,308 ordinary shares were found to be valid, accepted and processed accordingly.

The Private Placement was therefore 100% subscribed.

All applications were received within the Offer period of Wednesday, February 22, 2023 and Thursday, February 23, 2023.

The breakdown of the allotment is provided below:

Range No of Shares Cumulative Shares Cumulative % Shares Remarks Applications Applied For Shares Applied Allotted Shares Allotted Allotted For 1 - 1,000,000,000 1 287,414,308 287,414,308 287,414,308 287,414,308 100.00% Full 1,000,000,001 - Above 1 2,750,000,000 3,037,414,308 2,750,000,000 3,037,414,308 100.00% Full Total 2 3,037,414,308 3,037,414,308

The Securities & Exchange Commission (''SEC'' or ''Commission'') has cleared the Basis of Allotment stated above as well as this announcement. CSCS accounts of successful allotees will be credited with shares allotted, not later than Friday, May 05, 2023 by the Registrars to Fidelity Bank Plc, First Registrars & Investor Services Limited, No 2, Abebe Village Road, Iganmu, Lagos, NIGERIA.

ISSUING HOUSE:

RC: 1703668

Iron Global Markets Limited.

24B, Modupe Alakija Crescent, Ikoyi, Lagos, Nigeria.

