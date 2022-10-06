Advanced search
    FIDELITYBK   NGFIDELITYB5

FIDELITY BANK PLC

(FIDELITYBK)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-04
3.450 NGN   -1.43%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FIDELITY BANK : FIDELITY BANK PLC- NOTICE OF CLOSURE OF TRADING WINDOW

10/06/2022 | 04:42am EDT
PRESS RELEASE

Lagos, October 6, 2022

DECLARATION OF CLOSED PERIOD FOR THE THIRD QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022

This is to inform NGX Regulation Limited (NGX RegCo), our esteemed shareholders and the general public that Fidelity Bank Plc (the Bank) will hold a Board Meeting on October 27, 2022 to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Statements of the Bank for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Premised on the foregoing, the trading window for dealing in the Bank's shares closed to its Insiders and their Connected Persons from October 1, 2022, until twenty-four (24) hours after publication of the Bank's Unaudited Financial Statements for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, on the trading floor of NGX Regulation Limited.

For further enquiries, please contact:

  • Email : info.Investor@fidelitybank.ng
  • +234 1 2700 530; 2700 531; 2700 532

EZINWA UNUIGBOJE

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Fidelity Bank plc published this content on 06 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2022 08:41:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
