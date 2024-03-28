RC:103022

Fidelity

PRESS RELEASE

Lagos, March 28, 2024

NOTICE OF DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF THE

THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2023

AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR

thaht airt emhoalydebrse, unable to publish its Audited Financial Statements (AFS) for the year ended rDuleecseomf bNeGrX3R1,e2g0C23o.("2023 AFS") before March 30, 2024 as required by the listing

Fidelity Bank Plc ("the

NGX Regulation Limited (NGX RegCo), and other stakeholders

Company") wishes to inform its esteemed

The 2023AFS has been submitted to our primary regulator, the Central Bank ofNigeria (CBN) for approval and is received from the CBN. The Company expects to publish its 2023 AFS on or before April 30, 2024.

will be published as soon as regulatory approval

In addition, a Board Meeting is scheduled to hold on April 25, 2024 to consider and approve the Company's Unaudited Financial Statements (UFS) for the first quarter endingMarch 31,2024.

Premisedon the foregoing, the Company's insiders and their connected persons are hereby reminded that the closed period for dealing in its shares which Commenced onJanuary 1,2024 in respect of the 2023 AFS willcontinue until 24 hours after publication of the UFS for the first quarter ending March 31,2024, on the trading floor of the Exchange.

For further enquiries, please contact:

Email:info.investor@fidelitybank.ng +234 12700 530; 2700 531; 2700 532

EZINWA UNUIG BbJE

Company Secretary

www.fidelitybank.ng

Fidelity Bank Plc.

2, Kofo Abayomi Street, Victoria lsland, Lagos, Nigeria.

P.O. Box 72439,Victoria Island, Lagos.

Mr. Mustafa Chike-Obi(Chairrnan), Mr. Chidi B. Agbapu (Non-Executive Director), Alhaji Mohammed I. Inuwa (Independent Non-Executive Director), Engr. Henry I. Obih (Independent Non-Executive Director). Mrs. Amaka T. Onwughalu (Non-Executive Director), Chief Nelson C. Nweke (Non-Executive Director), Mr. Chinedu E. Okeke (Non-Executive Director), Mrs. Morohunke A.

Swift: FIDTNGLA info @fidelitybank.ng

Bammeke(independent Non-Executive Director), Mrs.

(Executive Director), Mrs. Pamela Shodipo (Executive Director)Executive Director), Mr.KevinUgwuoke (Executive Director),Nneka C.Dr. Ken Opara (ExecutiveDirector), Mr. Stanley C. Amuchie

Onyeali-lkpe(Managing Director/CEO). Mr. Hassan Imam