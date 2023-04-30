FIDELITY BANK : QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2023

FIDELITY BANK PLC

Statement Of Directors' Responsibilities In Relation To The Preparation Of The Financial Statements For the period ended 31 March 2023

In accordance with the provisions of Sections 334 and 335 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 2020, Sections 24 and 28 of the Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act (BOFIA) 2020, and the Financial Reporting Council Act No. 6, 2011, the Directors are responsible for the preparation of financial statements which give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Bank, and of the financial performance for the period. The responsibilities include ensuring that:

Appropriate internal controls are established both to safeguard the assets of the Bank and to prevent and detect fraud and other irregularities. The Bank keeps accounting records which disclose with reasonable accuracy the financial position of the Bank and which ensure that the financial statements comply with requirements of International Financial Reporting Standards and the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 2020, Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act (BOFIA) 2020, the Financial Reporting Council Act No. 6, 2011, Revised Prudential Guidelines and relevant circulars issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria. The Bank has used appropriate accounting policies, consistently applied and supported by reasonable and prudent judgments and estimates, and that all applicable accounting standards have been followed; and It is appropriate for the financial statements to be prepared on a going concern basis unless it is presumed that the Bank will not continue in business.

The Directors are of the opinion that the financial statements give a true and fair view of the state of the financial affairs of the Bank and its financial performance for the period under review

The Directors further accept responsibility for the maintenance of accounting records that may be relied upon in the preparation of the financial statements, as well as adequate systems of financial control.

Nothing has come to the attention of the Directors to indicate that the Bank will not remain a going concern for at least Six months from the date of this statement.

Signed on behalf of the Directors by:

Date: April 27 2023