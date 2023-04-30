FIDELITY BANK : QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2023
04/30/2023 | 10:18am EDT
FIDELITY BANK PLC
CONDENCED UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2023
FIDELITY BANK PLC
Statement Of Directors' Responsibilities In Relation To The Preparation Of The Financial Statements For the period ended 31 March 2023
In accordance with the provisions of Sections 334 and 335 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 2020, Sections 24 and 28 of the Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act (BOFIA) 2020, and the Financial Reporting Council Act No. 6, 2011, the Directors are responsible for the preparation of financial statements which give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Bank, and of the financial performance for the period. The responsibilities include ensuring that:
Appropriate internal controls are established both to safeguard the assets of the Bank and to prevent and detect fraud and other irregularities.
The Bank keeps accounting records which disclose with reasonable accuracy the financial position of the Bank and which ensure that the financial statements comply with requirements of International Financial Reporting Standards and the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 2020, Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act (BOFIA) 2020, the Financial Reporting Council Act No. 6, 2011, Revised Prudential Guidelines and relevant circulars issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria.
The Bank has used appropriate accounting policies, consistently applied and supported by reasonable and prudent judgments and estimates, and that all applicable accounting standards have been followed; and
It is appropriate for the financial statements to be prepared on a going concern basis unless it is presumed that the Bank will not continue in business.
The Directors accept responsibility for the financial statements, which have been prepared using appropriate accounting policies supported by reasonable and prudent judgments and estimates in conformity with International Financial Reporting Standards, the requirements of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, CAP C20 (CAMA ) 2020 , Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act (BOFIA ) 2020 , the Financial Reporting Council Act No. 6, 2011, Revised Prudential Guidelines, and relevant circulars issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria.
The Directors are of the opinion that the financial statements give a true and fair view of the state of the financial affairs of the Bank and its financial performance for the period under review
The Directors further accept responsibility for the maintenance of accounting records that may be relied upon in the preparation of the financial statements, as well as adequate systems of financial control.
Nothing has come to the attention of the Directors to indicate that the Bank will not remain a going concern for at least Six months from the date of this statement.
Signed on behalf of the Directors by:
Date: April 27 2023
Kevin Ugwuoke
Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe
Executive Director
Managing Director/ Chief Executive Off
FRC/2020/003/00000022290
FRC/2013/NBA/00000016998
Statement Of Corporate Responsibility For The Preparation Of The Financial Statements
For the period ended 31 March 2023
In line with the provision of S. 405 of CAMA 2020, the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial officer of Fidelity Bank Plc have reviewed the Financial Statement of the bank for the period ended March 31, 2023 and accept responsibility for the financial and other information within the report based on the following:
i
The financial statements do not contain any untrue statement of material fact or omit to state a material fact, which would make the statement misleading.
The financial statements and all other financial information included in the statements fairly present, in all material respects, the financial condition and result of operation of the bank as of and for the period ended March 31, 2023
iii
The bank's internal controls were evaluated within 90 days of the financial reporting date and are effective as of 31 March 2023
The bank's internal Controls has been designed to ensure that all material information relating to the bank has been provided.
v
That we have disclosed to the bank's Auditors and the Audit Committee that there are no significant deficiencies in the design or operation of the bank's internal controls which could adversely affect the bank's ability to record, process, summaries and report financial data, and have discussed with the auditors any weaknesses in internal controls observed in the cause of the Audit; And that there is no fraud involving management or other employees which could have any significant role in the bank's internal control
vi
There is no significant changes in internal controls or in other factors that could significantly affect internal controls subsequent to the date of this audit, including any corrective actions with regard to any observed deficiencies and material weaknesses
Signed on behalf of the Directors by:
Date: 27 April 2023
Victor Abejegah
Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe
Chief Financial Officer
Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer
FRC/2013/ICAN/00000001733
FRC/2013/NBA/00000016998
FIDELITY BANK PLC
Statement Of Profit Or Loss And Other Comprehensive Income
for the period ended 31 March 2023
31 Mar
31 Mar
31 Dec
2023
2022
2022
Notes
N'million
Gross Earnings
101,141
71,332
337,050
Interest and similar income using effective interest rate method
6
86,003
60,372
278,406
Other interest and similar income
12.1
3,211
1,668
17,172
Interest and similar expense using effective interest rate method
7
(36,643)
(31,995)
(142,883)
Net interest income
52,571
30,045
152,695
Credit loss expense
8
(3,521)
(205)
(5,443)
Net interest income after credit loss expense
49,050
29,840
147,252
Fee and commission income
9
11,901
7,923
34,418
Fee and commission expense
9
(3,776)
(3,099)
(12,695)
Net losses on derecognition on financial assets measured at amortised cost
10
-
-
-
Other operating income
11
26
1,369
7,054
Net losses from financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
12
(338)
98
(1,568)
Personnel expenses
13
(7,885)
(5,500)
(29,731)
Depreciation and amortisation
14
(1,579)
(1,685)
(6,616)
Other operating expenses
15
(29,457)
(18,623)
(84,437)
Profit before income tax
17,942
10,324
53,677
Income tax expense
16
(2,332)
(810)
(6,953)
Profit For The Period
15,609
9,514
46,724
Other comprehensive income:
Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss
Fair value gains on equity instruments at fair value through other comprehensive
income**
24.3
0
0
444
Total items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss
0
0
444
Items that will be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss
Debt instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income**:
- Net change in fair value during the period
(2,533)
(211)
(4,403)
- Changes in allowance for expected credit losses
16
147
16
- Reclassification adjustments to profit or loss
17
773
457
(693)
Net losses on debt instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income
(1,743)
393
(5,080)
Total items that will be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss
(1,743)
393
(5,080)
Other comprehensive (loss)/income for the period, net of tax
(1,743)
393
(4,636)
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD, NET OF TAX
13,866
9,908
42,088
Earnings per share
Basic and diluted (in kobo)
18
54
33
161.32
** Income from these instruments is exempted from witholding tax
The accompanying notes to the financial statements are an integral part of these financial statements.
FIDELITY BANK PLC
Statement Of Financial Position
as at 31 March 2023
31 March
31 March
31 December
2023
2022
2022
N'million
ASSETS
Note
Cash and Cash equivalents
19
335,779
345,393
300,345
Restricted balances with central bank
20
888,578
693,363
863,090
Loans and advances to customers
22
2,161,448
1,826,000
2,116,212
Derivative financial assets
23
4,778
1,056
4,778
Investment securities:
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
24.1
5,633
8,054
2,036
Debt instruments at fair value through other
comprehensive income
24.2
74,625
131,444
28,696
Equity instruments at fair value through other
comprehensive income
24.3
27,559
27,117
27,560
Debt instrument at amortised cost
24.4
496,497
405,377
479,592
Deferred tax Assets
28.1
5,306
-
5,306
Other assets
29
93,792
74,654
112,915
Right of Use Assets
26
1,800
1,499
1,799
Property, plant and equipment
25
42,873
39,381
42,657
Intangible assets
27
3,760
3,457
4,023
TOTAL ASSETS
4,142,428
3,556,796
3,989,009
LIABILITIES
Deposits from customers
30
2,667,553
2,066,164
2,580,597
Derivative financial liabilities
23
1,208
425
1,208
Current income tax payable
16
10,778
4,708
8,446
Deferred tax liabilities
28.2
5,629
-
5,629
Other liabilities
31
813,448
743,734
815,407
Provision
32
1,301
1,743
1,896
Debts issued and other borrowed funds
33
314,285
431,535
261,466
TOTAL LIABILITIES
3,814,202
3,248,310
3,674,649
EQUITY
Share capital
34
14,481
14,481
14,481
Share premium
35
101,272
101,272
101,272
Retained earnings
35
60,492
78,040
44,883
Other equity reserves:
Statutory reserve
35
51,352
44,343
51,352
Small scale investment reserve (SSI)
35
764
764
764
Non-distributable regulatory reserve (NDR)
35
62,144
27,440
62,144
Fair value reserve
35
28,275
35,037
30,019
AGSMEIS reserve
35
9,445
7,109
9,445
Total equity
328,225
308,486
314,360
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
4,142,428
3,556,796
3,989,009
The accompanying notes to the financial statements are an integral part of these financial statements.
The financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on 27 April 2023 and signed on its behalf by:
Mustafa Chike-Obi
Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe
Chairman
Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer
FRC/2013/IODN/00000004048
FRC/2017/NBA/00000016998
Victor Abejegah
Chief Financial Officer
FRC/2013/ICAN/00000001733
