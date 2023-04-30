Advanced search
    FIDELITYBK   NGFIDELITYB5

FIDELITY BANK PLC

(FIDELITYBK)
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-24
5.630 NGN   -2.93%
Fidelity Bank : Quarter 1 - financial statement for 2023
PU
Fidelity Bank : Notices of annual general meeting (agm) -
PU
Fidelity Bank : Quarter 5 - financial statement for 2022
PU
FIDELITY BANK : QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2023

04/30/2023 | 10:18am EDT
`

FIDELITY BANK PLC

CONDENCED UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2023

FIDELITY BANK PLC

Statement Of Directors' Responsibilities In Relation To The Preparation Of The Financial Statements For the period ended 31 March 2023

In accordance with the provisions of Sections 334 and 335 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 2020, Sections 24 and 28 of the Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act (BOFIA) 2020, and the Financial Reporting Council Act No. 6, 2011, the Directors are responsible for the preparation of financial statements which give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Bank, and of the financial performance for the period. The responsibilities include ensuring that:

  1. Appropriate internal controls are established both to safeguard the assets of the Bank and to prevent and detect fraud and other irregularities.
  2. The Bank keeps accounting records which disclose with reasonable accuracy the financial position of the Bank and which ensure that the financial statements comply with requirements of International Financial Reporting Standards and the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 2020, Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act (BOFIA) 2020, the Financial Reporting Council Act No. 6, 2011, Revised Prudential Guidelines and relevant circulars issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria.
  3. The Bank has used appropriate accounting policies, consistently applied and supported by reasonable and prudent judgments and estimates, and that all applicable accounting standards have been followed; and
  4. It is appropriate for the financial statements to be prepared on a going concern basis unless it is presumed that the Bank will not continue in business.

The Directors accept responsibility for the financial statements, which have been prepared using appropriate accounting policies supported by reasonable and prudent judgments and estimates in conformity with International Financial Reporting Standards, the requirements of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, CAP C20 (CAMA ) 2020 , Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act (BOFIA ) 2020 , the Financial Reporting Council Act No. 6, 2011, Revised Prudential Guidelines, and relevant circulars issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

The Directors are of the opinion that the financial statements give a true and fair view of the state of the financial affairs of the Bank and its financial performance for the period under review

The Directors further accept responsibility for the maintenance of accounting records that may be relied upon in the preparation of the financial statements, as well as adequate systems of financial control.

Nothing has come to the attention of the Directors to indicate that the Bank will not remain a going concern for at least Six months from the date of this statement.

Signed on behalf of the Directors by:

Date: April 27 2023

Kevin Ugwuoke

`

Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe

Executive Director

Managing Director/ Chief Executive Off

FRC/2020/003/00000022290

FRC/2013/NBA/00000016998

Page 2 of 87

Statement Of Corporate Responsibility For The Preparation Of The Financial Statements

For the period ended 31 March 2023

In line with the provision of S. 405 of CAMA 2020, the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial officer of Fidelity Bank Plc have reviewed the Financial Statement of the bank for the period ended March 31, 2023 and accept responsibility for the financial and other information within the report based on the following:

i

The financial statements do not contain any untrue statement of material fact or omit to state a material fact, which would make the statement misleading.

  1. The financial statements and all other financial information included in the statements fairly present, in all material respects, the financial condition and result of operation of the bank as of and for the period ended March 31, 2023

iii

The bank's internal controls were evaluated within 90 days of the financial reporting date and are effective as of 31 March 2023

  1. The bank's internal Controls has been designed to ensure that all material information relating to the bank has been provided.

v

That we have disclosed to the bank's Auditors and the Audit Committee that there are no significant deficiencies in the design or operation of the bank's internal controls which could adversely affect the bank's ability to record, process, summaries and report financial data, and have discussed with the auditors any weaknesses in internal controls observed in the cause of the Audit; And that there is no fraud involving management or other employees which could have any significant role in the bank's internal control

vi

There is no significant changes in internal controls or in other factors that could significantly affect internal controls subsequent to the date of this audit, including any corrective actions with regard to any observed deficiencies and material weaknesses

Signed on behalf of the Directors by:

Date: 27 April 2023

Victor Abejegah

Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe

Chief Financial Officer

Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer

FRC/2013/ICAN/00000001733

FRC/2013/NBA/00000016998

Page 3 of 87

FIDELITY BANK PLC

Statement Of Profit Or Loss And Other Comprehensive Income

for the period ended 31 March 2023

31 Mar

31 Mar

31 Dec

2023

2022

2022

Notes

N'million

Gross Earnings

101,141

71,332

337,050

Interest and similar income using effective interest rate method

6

86,003

60,372

278,406

Other interest and similar income

12.1

3,211

1,668

17,172

Interest and similar expense using effective interest rate method

7

(36,643)

(31,995)

(142,883)

Net interest income

52,571

30,045

152,695

Credit loss expense

8

(3,521)

(205)

(5,443)

Net interest income after credit loss expense

49,050

29,840

147,252

Fee and commission income

9

11,901

7,923

34,418

Fee and commission expense

9

(3,776)

(3,099)

(12,695)

Net losses on derecognition on financial assets measured at amortised cost

10

-

-

-

Other operating income

11

26

1,369

7,054

Net losses from financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

12

(338)

98

(1,568)

Personnel expenses

13

(7,885)

(5,500)

(29,731)

Depreciation and amortisation

14

(1,579)

(1,685)

(6,616)

Other operating expenses

15

(29,457)

(18,623)

(84,437)

Profit before income tax

17,942

10,324

53,677

Income tax expense

16

(2,332)

(810)

(6,953)

Profit For The Period

15,609

9,514

46,724

Other comprehensive income:

Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss

Fair value gains on equity instruments at fair value through other comprehensive

income**

24.3

0

0

444

Total items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss

0

0

444

Items that will be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss

Debt instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income**:

- Net change in fair value during the period

(2,533)

(211)

(4,403)

- Changes in allowance for expected credit losses

16

147

16

- Reclassification adjustments to profit or loss

17

773

457

(693)

Net losses on debt instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income

(1,743)

393

(5,080)

Total items that will be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss

(1,743)

393

(5,080)

Other comprehensive (loss)/income for the period, net of tax

(1,743)

393

(4,636)

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD, NET OF TAX

13,866

9,908

42,088

Earnings per share

Basic and diluted (in kobo)

18

54

33

161.32

** Income from these instruments is exempted from witholding tax

The accompanying notes to the financial statements are an integral part of these financial statements.

Page 4 of 87

FIDELITY BANK PLC

Statement Of Financial Position

as at 31 March 2023

31 March

31 March

31 December

2023

2022

2022

N'million

ASSETS

Note

Cash and Cash equivalents

19

335,779

345,393

300,345

Restricted balances with central bank

20

888,578

693,363

863,090

Loans and advances to customers

22

2,161,448

1,826,000

2,116,212

Derivative financial assets

23

4,778

1,056

4,778

Investment securities:

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

24.1

5,633

8,054

2,036

Debt instruments at fair value through other

comprehensive income

24.2

74,625

131,444

28,696

Equity instruments at fair value through other

comprehensive income

24.3

27,559

27,117

27,560

Debt instrument at amortised cost

24.4

496,497

405,377

479,592

Deferred tax Assets

28.1

5,306

-

5,306

Other assets

29

93,792

74,654

112,915

Right of Use Assets

26

1,800

1,499

1,799

Property, plant and equipment

25

42,873

39,381

42,657

Intangible assets

27

3,760

3,457

4,023

TOTAL ASSETS

4,142,428

3,556,796

3,989,009

LIABILITIES

Deposits from customers

30

2,667,553

2,066,164

2,580,597

Derivative financial liabilities

23

1,208

425

1,208

Current income tax payable

16

10,778

4,708

8,446

Deferred tax liabilities

28.2

5,629

-

5,629

Other liabilities

31

813,448

743,734

815,407

Provision

32

1,301

1,743

1,896

Debts issued and other borrowed funds

33

314,285

431,535

261,466

TOTAL LIABILITIES

3,814,202

3,248,310

3,674,649

EQUITY

Share capital

34

14,481

14,481

14,481

Share premium

35

101,272

101,272

101,272

Retained earnings

35

60,492

78,040

44,883

Other equity reserves:

Statutory reserve

35

51,352

44,343

51,352

Small scale investment reserve (SSI)

35

764

764

764

Non-distributable regulatory reserve (NDR)

35

62,144

27,440

62,144

Fair value reserve

35

28,275

35,037

30,019

AGSMEIS reserve

35

9,445

7,109

9,445

Total equity

328,225

308,486

314,360

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

4,142,428

3,556,796

3,989,009

The accompanying notes to the financial statements are an integral part of these financial statements.

The financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on 27 April 2023 and signed on its behalf by:

_______________________________

_________________________________

Mustafa Chike-Obi

Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe

Chairman

Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer

FRC/2013/IODN/00000004048

FRC/2017/NBA/00000016998

________________________________________

Victor Abejegah

Chief Financial Officer

FRC/2013/ICAN/00000001733

Page 5 of 87

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Fidelity Bank plc published this content on 29 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 April 2023 14:17:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
