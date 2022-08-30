FIDELITY BANK : QUARTER 2 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022
08/30/2022 | 05:20pm EDT
FIDELITY BANK PLC
REPORT OF THE DIRECTORS AND FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED
30 JUNE 2022
FIDELITY BANK PLC
Report of the Directors and Interim Financial Statements
For the period ended 30 June 2022
Table of contents
for the period ended 30 June 2022
Note
CONTENTS
Page
Note
Page
Directors' report
1
20
Cash and cash equivalents
107
Statement of directors' responsibilities in relation to the
preparation of the financial statements
10
21
Loans and advances to customers
111
Statement of Corporate responsibility
11
22
Derivative Financial Instruments
116
Certification of Financial Statement
12
23
Investment Securities
117
Corporate governance report
13
24
Property, Plant and Equipment
123
Statutory audit committee's report
34
25
Right of use
125
Independent auditors' report
35
26
Intangible assets
125
Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive
Income
40
Statement of Financial Position
41
27
Deferred taxation
126
Statement of Changes in Equity
42
28
Other assets
126
Statement of Cash Flows
44
29
Deposit from customers
125
Notes to the Financial Statements
45
30
Other liabilities
127
1
General information
45
31
Provisions
129
2
Summary of significant accounting policies
45
32
Debts issued and Other borrowed funds
135
3
Financial risk management and fair value measurement
137
and disclosure
66
33
Share capital
4
Capital management
97
34
Other equity accounts
137
5
Segment analysis
99
35
Cash flow from operations
138
6
Interest and similar income
100
36
Contingent liabilities and commitments
138
7
Interest and similar expense
102
37
Related party transactions
140
8
Credit loss expense
101
38
Employees
145
9
Net fee and commission income
102
10
Modification loss on financial asset
103
39
Directors' emoluments
145
11
Other operating income
104
40
Compliance with banking regulations
146
12
Net gains from financial instruments classified as fair value
148
through profit and loss
104
41
Gender diversity
13
Personnel expenses
104
42
Statement of prudential adjustments
148
14
Depreciation and amortization
104
43
Maturity analysis of assets and liabilities
150
15
Other operating expenses
105
44
Reclassification
151
16
Taxation
106
45
Restatement
151
17
Net reclassification adjustments for realized net (gains)/
151
losses
107
46
Events after the reporting period
18
Earnings per share
107
18
Cash and cash equivalents
107
Value added Statement
153
Five-year financial summary
154
FIDELITY BANK PLC
Report of the Directors and Interim Financial Statements
For the period ended 30 June 2022
Directors' Report
The Directors are pleased to submit their report on the affairs of Fidelity Bank Plc (the Bank), together with the financial statements and External Auditors report for the half year ended 30 June 2022
1 RESULTS
Highlights of the Bank's operating results for the period under review are as follows:
30 June
30 June
2022
2021
N 'million
N 'million
Profit before income tax
25,078
20,628
Income tax expense
(1,772)
(1,322)
Profit after income tax
23,306
19,306
Earnings per share
Basic and diluted (in kobo)
80
67
DIVIDEND
The Board of Directors pursuant to the powers vested in it by Section 426 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA 2020), proposed an interim dividend of 10 Kobo per share amounting to N2,896,258,569.20 from Retained Earnings as at 30 June, 2022.
This will be presented for ratification by Shareholders at the next Annual General Meeting. Payment of the interim dividend is subject to withholding tax at the applicable rate of 10% which will be deducted before payment.
LEGAL FORM
The Bank was incorporated on 19 November 1987 as a private limited liability company in Nigeria. It obtained a merchant banking license on 31 December 1987 and commenced banking operations on 3 June 1988. The Bank converted to a commercial bank on 16 July 1999 and re-registered as a public limited company on 10
August 1999. The Bank's shares were listed on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (now Nigerian
Exchange Group) on 17 May 2005.
PRINCIPAL BUSINESS ACTIVITIES
The principal activity of the Bank continues to be the provision of banking and other financial services to corporate and individual customers from its Headquarters in Lagos and 250 business offices. These services include retail banking, granting of loans and advances, equipment leasing, collection of deposits and money market activities.
BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP
The Bank's shares are held largely by Nigerian citizens and corporations.
1
FIDELITY BANK PLC
Report of the Directors and Interim Financial Statements
For the period ended 30 June 2022
Directors' Report
5 SHARE CAPITAL
The range of shareholding as at 30 June, 2022 is as follows
No. of
Holders
Holders
Units
Range
Holders
%
Cum
Units
%
1
-
1,000
95,573
23.98%
95,573
79,935,710
0.28%
1,001
-
5,000
170,388
42.89%
265,961
468,495,520
1.62%
5,001
-
10,000
51,516
12.98%
317,477
422,803,096
1.46%
10,001
-
50,000
56,971
14.41%
374,448
1,353,739,075
4.67%
50,001
-
100,000
10,354
2.65%
384,802
805,504,314
2.78%
100,001
-
500,000
9,003
2.34%
393,805
1,951,852,030
6.74%
500,001
-
1,000,000
1,320
0.36%
395,125
977,244,683
3.37%
1,000,001
-
5,000,000
977
0.28%
396,102
2,025,897,566
6.99%
5,000,001
-
10,000,000
160
0.05%
396,262
1,205,399,233
4.16%
10,000,001
-
50,000,000
175
0.05%
396,437
3,471,854,375
11.99%
50,000,001
-
100,000,000
25
0.01%
396,462
1,824,029,719
6.30%
100,000,001
-
28,962,585,692
57
0.01%
396,519
14,375,830,371
49.64%
GRAND TOTAL
396,519
100%
28,962,585,692
100%
Substantial interest in shares
The Bank's shares are widely held and according to the Register of Members, no single shareholder held up to 5% of the issued share capital of the Bank during the half year.
2
FIDELITY BANK PLC
Report of the Directors and Interim Financial Statements
For the period ended 30 June 2022
Directors' Report
6 Changes on the Board and Directors Interest Changes on the Board:
There have been no changes on the Board since the 34th Annual General Meeting, which held on May 5, 2022.
Directors and their interest:
The Directors who held office during the half year ended 30 June 2022 together with their interest in the issued share capital of the Bank as recorded in the Register of Directors' Shareholding and as notified by the Directors for the purpose of Sections 301 and 302 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA), 2020 and the listing requirements of the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) are detailed below:
30 June 2022
31 December 2021
NAME OF DIRECTOR
STATUS
DIRECT
INDIRECT
TOTAL
DIRECT
INDIRECT
TOTAL
Units
Units
Units
Units
Units
Units
Mr. Mustafa Chike-Obi
Chairman, Non-Executive Director
32,516,294
NIL
32,516,294
32,516,294
NIL
32,516,294
Alhaji Isa Inuwa
Independent Non-Executive Director
Nil
NIL
Nil
Nil
NIL
Nil
Engr. Henry Obih
Independent Non-Executive Director
Nil
NIL
Nil
Nil
NIL
Nil
Pst. Kings C. Akuma
Non-Executive Director
1,149,675
NIL
1,149,675
1,149,675
NIL
1,149,675
Mr. Chidi Agbapu
Non-Executive Director
1,724,276
NIL
1,724,276
1,724,276
NIL
1,724,276
Chief Nelson C. Nweke
Non-Executive Director
44,974,358
NIL
44,974,358
44,974,358
NIL
44,974,358
Mr. Chinedu Okeke
Non-Executive Director
1,040,000
NIL
1,040,000
1,040,000
NIL
1,040,000
Mrs. Amaka Onwughalu
Non-Executive Director
4,404,700
NIL
4,404,700
4,404,700
NIL
4,404,700
Mrs. Ronke Bammeke
Independent Non-Executive Director
-
NIL
-
Nil
NIL
Nil
Mrs. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe
Managing Director/CEO
59,594,260
NIL
59,594,260
59,594,260
NIL
59,594,260
Mr. Hassan Imam
Executive Director
41,252,468
NIL
41,252,468
41,252,468
NIL
41,252,468
Mr. Kevin Ugwuoke
Executive Director
39,123,921
NIL
39,123,921
39,123,921
NIL
39,123,921
Dr. Ken Opara
Executive Director
32,192,832
NIL
32,192,832
32,192,832
NIL
32,192,832
Mr. Stanley Amuchie
Executive Director
3,000,000
NIL
3,000,000
NIL
NIL
NIL
*Both Directors retired from the Board in 2021 as indicated in the preceding section.
Directors interest in Contracts:
The Directors' interests in related party transactions as disclosed in Note 37 to the financial statements were disclosed to the Board of Directors in compliance with Section 303 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020.
Disclosure on Directors' Remuneration
The disclosure on Directors' Remuneration is made pursuant to the Governance Codes and Regulations issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria, Nigerian Exchange Group, the Securities & Exchange Commission, and the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria
The Bank has a formal Board Remuneration Policy, which is consistent with its size and scope of operations. The Policy focuses on ensuring sound corporate governance practices as well as sustained and long-term value creation for Shareholders. The policy aims to achieve the following amongst others:
Motivate the Directors to promote the right balance between short and long-term growth objectives of the Bank while maximizing
Shareholders' returns.
Enable the Bank to attract and retain Directors with integrity, competence, experience, and skills to execute the Bank's strategy.
Promote compliance with global regulatory trends and governance requirements, with emphasis on long-term sustainability.
Align individual rewards with the Bank's performance, the interests of Shareholders, and a prudent approach to risk management.
Ensure that remuneration arrangements are equitable, transparent, well communicated, easily understood, aligned with the interest of Shareholders, and adequately disclosed.
Executive Directors' Remuneration:
Executive remuneration at Fidelity Bank is structured to provide a solid basis for succession planning and to attract, retain and motivate the right caliber of staff to ensure achievement of the Bank's business objectives.
The Board sets operational targets consisting of several Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) covering both financial and non-financial measures of performance for the Executives at the beginning of each year. Executive compensation is therefore tied to specific deliverables on a fixed pay basis. Fixed pay includes basic salary, transport, housing, and other allowances.
The Board Corporate Governance Committee (a committee comprised of only Non-Executive Directors) makes recommendations to the Board on all matters relating to Directors' remuneration. The Executive Directors are not involved in decisions on their own remuneration.
3
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Fidelity Bank plc published this content on 30 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2022 21:19:05 UTC.