FIDELITY BANK : QUARTER 2 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

FIDELITY BANK PLC Report of the Directors and Interim Financial Statements For the period ended 30 June 2022 Table of contents for the period ended 30 June 2022 Note CONTENTS Page Note Page Directors' report 1 20 Cash and cash equivalents 107 Statement of directors' responsibilities in relation to the preparation of the financial statements 10 21 Loans and advances to customers 111 Statement of Corporate responsibility 11 22 Derivative Financial Instruments 116 Certification of Financial Statement 12 23 Investment Securities 117 Corporate governance report 13 24 Property, Plant and Equipment 123 Statutory audit committee's report 34 25 Right of use 125 Independent auditors' report 35 26 Intangible assets 125 Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income 40 Statement of Financial Position 41 27 Deferred taxation 126 Statement of Changes in Equity 42 28 Other assets 126 Statement of Cash Flows 44 29 Deposit from customers 125 Notes to the Financial Statements 45 30 Other liabilities 127 1 General information 45 31 Provisions 129 2 Summary of significant accounting policies 45 32 Debts issued and Other borrowed funds 135 3 Financial risk management and fair value measurement 137 and disclosure 66 33 Share capital 4 Capital management 97 34 Other equity accounts 137 5 Segment analysis 99 35 Cash flow from operations 138 6 Interest and similar income 100 36 Contingent liabilities and commitments 138 7 Interest and similar expense 102 37 Related party transactions 140 8 Credit loss expense 101 38 Employees 145 9 Net fee and commission income 102 10 Modification loss on financial asset 103 39 Directors' emoluments 145 11 Other operating income 104 40 Compliance with banking regulations 146 12 Net gains from financial instruments classified as fair value 148 through profit and loss 104 41 Gender diversity 13 Personnel expenses 104 42 Statement of prudential adjustments 148 14 Depreciation and amortization 104 43 Maturity analysis of assets and liabilities 150 15 Other operating expenses 105 44 Reclassification 151 16 Taxation 106 45 Restatement 151 17 Net reclassification adjustments for realized net (gains)/ 151 losses 107 46 Events after the reporting period 18 Earnings per share 107 18 Cash and cash equivalents 107 Value added Statement 153 Five-year financial summary 154

FIDELITY BANK PLC Report of the Directors and Interim Financial Statements For the period ended 30 June 2022 Directors' Report The Directors are pleased to submit their report on the affairs of Fidelity Bank Plc (the Bank), together with the financial statements and External Auditors report for the half year ended 30 June 2022 1 RESULTS Highlights of the Bank's operating results for the period under review are as follows: 30 June 30 June 2022 2021 N 'million N 'million Profit before income tax 25,078 20,628 Income tax expense (1,772) (1,322) Profit after income tax 23,306 19,306 Earnings per share Basic and diluted (in kobo) 80 67 DIVIDEND The Board of Directors pursuant to the powers vested in it by Section 426 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA 2020), proposed an interim dividend of 10 Kobo per share amounting to N2,896,258,569.20 from Retained Earnings as at 30 June, 2022. This will be presented for ratification by Shareholders at the next Annual General Meeting. Payment of the interim dividend is subject to withholding tax at the applicable rate of 10% which will be deducted before payment. LEGAL FORM

The Bank was incorporated on 19 November 1987 as a private limited liability company in Nigeria. It obtained a merchant banking license on 31 December 1987 and commenced banking operations on 3 June 1988. The Bank converted to a commercial bank on 16 July 1999 and re-registered as a public limited company on 10

August 1999. The Bank's shares were listed on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (now Nigerian

Exchange Group) on 17 May 2005. PRINCIPAL BUSINESS ACTIVITIES

The principal activity of the Bank continues to be the provision of banking and other financial services to corporate and individual customers from its Headquarters in Lagos and 250 business offices. These services include retail banking, granting of loans and advances, equipment leasing, collection of deposits and money market activities. BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP The Bank's shares are held largely by Nigerian citizens and corporations. 1

FIDELITY BANK PLC Report of the Directors and Interim Financial Statements For the period ended 30 June 2022 Directors' Report 5 SHARE CAPITAL The range of shareholding as at 30 June, 2022 is as follows No. of Holders Holders Units Range Holders % Cum Units % 1 - 1,000 95,573 23.98% 95,573 79,935,710 0.28% 1,001 - 5,000 170,388 42.89% 265,961 468,495,520 1.62% 5,001 - 10,000 51,516 12.98% 317,477 422,803,096 1.46% 10,001 - 50,000 56,971 14.41% 374,448 1,353,739,075 4.67% 50,001 - 100,000 10,354 2.65% 384,802 805,504,314 2.78% 100,001 - 500,000 9,003 2.34% 393,805 1,951,852,030 6.74% 500,001 - 1,000,000 1,320 0.36% 395,125 977,244,683 3.37% 1,000,001 - 5,000,000 977 0.28% 396,102 2,025,897,566 6.99% 5,000,001 - 10,000,000 160 0.05% 396,262 1,205,399,233 4.16% 10,000,001 - 50,000,000 175 0.05% 396,437 3,471,854,375 11.99% 50,000,001 - 100,000,000 25 0.01% 396,462 1,824,029,719 6.30% 100,000,001 - 28,962,585,692 57 0.01% 396,519 14,375,830,371 49.64% GRAND TOTAL 396,519 100% 28,962,585,692 100% Substantial interest in shares The Bank's shares are widely held and according to the Register of Members, no single shareholder held up to 5% of the issued share capital of the Bank during the half year. 2