    FIDELITYBK   NGFIDELITYB5

FIDELITY BANK PLC

(FIDELITYBK)
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-29
3.030 NGN   -0.33%
FIDELITY BANK : Quarter 2 - financial statement for 2022
07/07Govt Backs Fidelity Bank's Takeover of Benin, Kano, Kaduna Discos Over Insolvency
04/29Fidelity Bank Plc Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
FIDELITY BANK : QUARTER 2 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

08/30/2022 | 05:20pm EDT
FIDELITY BANK PLC

REPORT OF THE DIRECTORS AND FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED

30 JUNE 2022

FIDELITY BANK PLC

Report of the Directors and Interim Financial Statements

For the period ended 30 June 2022

Table of contents

for the period ended 30 June 2022

Note

CONTENTS

Page

Note

Page

Directors' report

1

20

Cash and cash equivalents

107

Statement of directors' responsibilities in relation to the

preparation of the financial statements

10

21

Loans and advances to customers

111

Statement of Corporate responsibility

11

22

Derivative Financial Instruments

116

Certification of Financial Statement

12

23

Investment Securities

117

Corporate governance report

13

24

Property, Plant and Equipment

123

Statutory audit committee's report

34

25

Right of use

125

Independent auditors' report

35

26

Intangible assets

125

Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive

Income

40

Statement of Financial Position

41

27

Deferred taxation

126

Statement of Changes in Equity

42

28

Other assets

126

Statement of Cash Flows

44

29

Deposit from customers

125

Notes to the Financial Statements

45

30

Other liabilities

127

1

General information

45

31

Provisions

129

2

Summary of significant accounting policies

45

32

Debts issued and Other borrowed funds

135

3

Financial risk management and fair value measurement

137

and disclosure

66

33

Share capital

4

Capital management

97

34

Other equity accounts

137

5

Segment analysis

99

35

Cash flow from operations

138

6

Interest and similar income

100

36

Contingent liabilities and commitments

138

7

Interest and similar expense

102

37

Related party transactions

140

8

Credit loss expense

101

38

Employees

145

9

Net fee and commission income

102

10

Modification loss on financial asset

103

39

Directors' emoluments

145

11

Other operating income

104

40

Compliance with banking regulations

146

12

Net gains from financial instruments classified as fair value

148

through profit and loss

104

41

Gender diversity

13

Personnel expenses

104

42

Statement of prudential adjustments

148

14

Depreciation and amortization

104

43

Maturity analysis of assets and liabilities

150

15

Other operating expenses

105

44

Reclassification

151

16

Taxation

106

45

Restatement

151

17

Net reclassification adjustments for realized net (gains)/

151

losses

107

46

Events after the reporting period

18

Earnings per share

107

18

Cash and cash equivalents

107

Value added Statement

153

Five-year financial summary

154

FIDELITY BANK PLC

Report of the Directors and Interim Financial Statements

For the period ended 30 June 2022

Directors' Report

The Directors are pleased to submit their report on the affairs of Fidelity Bank Plc (the Bank), together with the financial statements and External Auditors report for the half year ended 30 June 2022

1 RESULTS

Highlights of the Bank's operating results for the period under review are as follows:

30 June

30 June

2022

2021

N 'million

N 'million

Profit before income tax

25,078

20,628

Income tax expense

(1,772)

(1,322)

Profit after income tax

23,306

19,306

Earnings per share

Basic and diluted (in kobo)

80

67

DIVIDEND

The Board of Directors pursuant to the powers vested in it by Section 426 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA 2020), proposed an interim dividend of 10 Kobo per share amounting to N2,896,258,569.20 from Retained Earnings as at 30 June, 2022.

This will be presented for ratification by Shareholders at the next Annual General Meeting. Payment of the interim dividend is subject to withholding tax at the applicable rate of 10% which will be deducted before payment.

  1. LEGAL FORM
    The Bank was incorporated on 19 November 1987 as a private limited liability company in Nigeria. It obtained a merchant banking license on 31 December 1987 and commenced banking operations on 3 June 1988. The Bank converted to a commercial bank on 16 July 1999 and re-registered as a public limited company on 10
    August 1999. The Bank's shares were listed on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (now Nigerian
    Exchange Group) on 17 May 2005.
  2. PRINCIPAL BUSINESS ACTIVITIES
    The principal activity of the Bank continues to be the provision of banking and other financial services to corporate and individual customers from its Headquarters in Lagos and 250 business offices. These services include retail banking, granting of loans and advances, equipment leasing, collection of deposits and money market activities.
  3. BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

The Bank's shares are held largely by Nigerian citizens and corporations.

1

FIDELITY BANK PLC

Report of the Directors and Interim Financial Statements

For the period ended 30 June 2022

Directors' Report

5 SHARE CAPITAL

The range of shareholding as at 30 June, 2022 is as follows

No. of

Holders

Holders

Units

Range

Holders

%

Cum

Units

%

1

-

1,000

95,573

23.98%

95,573

79,935,710

0.28%

1,001

-

5,000

170,388

42.89%

265,961

468,495,520

1.62%

5,001

-

10,000

51,516

12.98%

317,477

422,803,096

1.46%

10,001

-

50,000

56,971

14.41%

374,448

1,353,739,075

4.67%

50,001

-

100,000

10,354

2.65%

384,802

805,504,314

2.78%

100,001

-

500,000

9,003

2.34%

393,805

1,951,852,030

6.74%

500,001

-

1,000,000

1,320

0.36%

395,125

977,244,683

3.37%

1,000,001

-

5,000,000

977

0.28%

396,102

2,025,897,566

6.99%

5,000,001

-

10,000,000

160

0.05%

396,262

1,205,399,233

4.16%

10,000,001

-

50,000,000

175

0.05%

396,437

3,471,854,375

11.99%

50,000,001

-

100,000,000

25

0.01%

396,462

1,824,029,719

6.30%

100,000,001

-

28,962,585,692

57

0.01%

396,519

14,375,830,371

49.64%

GRAND TOTAL

396,519

100%

28,962,585,692

100%

Substantial interest in shares

The Bank's shares are widely held and according to the Register of Members, no single shareholder held up to 5% of the issued share capital of the Bank during the half year.

2

FIDELITY BANK PLC

Report of the Directors and Interim Financial Statements

For the period ended 30 June 2022

Directors' Report

6 Changes on the Board and Directors Interest Changes on the Board:

There have been no changes on the Board since the 34th Annual General Meeting, which held on May 5, 2022.

Directors and their interest:

The Directors who held office during the half year ended 30 June 2022 together with their interest in the issued share capital of the Bank as recorded in the Register of Directors' Shareholding and as notified by the Directors for the purpose of Sections 301 and 302 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA), 2020 and the listing requirements of the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) are detailed below:

30 June 2022

31 December 2021

NAME OF DIRECTOR

STATUS

DIRECT

INDIRECT

TOTAL

DIRECT

INDIRECT

TOTAL

Units

Units

Units

Units

Units

Units

Mr. Mustafa Chike-Obi

Chairman, Non-Executive Director

32,516,294

NIL

32,516,294

32,516,294

NIL

32,516,294

Alhaji Isa Inuwa

Independent Non-Executive Director

Nil

NIL

Nil

Nil

NIL

Nil

Engr. Henry Obih

Independent Non-Executive Director

Nil

NIL

Nil

Nil

NIL

Nil

Pst. Kings C. Akuma

Non-Executive Director

1,149,675

NIL

1,149,675

1,149,675

NIL

1,149,675

Mr. Chidi Agbapu

Non-Executive Director

1,724,276

NIL

1,724,276

1,724,276

NIL

1,724,276

Chief Nelson C. Nweke

Non-Executive Director

44,974,358

NIL

44,974,358

44,974,358

NIL

44,974,358

Mr. Chinedu Okeke

Non-Executive Director

1,040,000

NIL

1,040,000

1,040,000

NIL

1,040,000

Mrs. Amaka Onwughalu

Non-Executive Director

4,404,700

NIL

4,404,700

4,404,700

NIL

4,404,700

Mrs. Ronke Bammeke

Independent Non-Executive Director

-

NIL

-

Nil

NIL

Nil

Mrs. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe

Managing Director/CEO

59,594,260

NIL

59,594,260

59,594,260

NIL

59,594,260

Mr. Hassan Imam

Executive Director

41,252,468

NIL

41,252,468

41,252,468

NIL

41,252,468

Mr. Kevin Ugwuoke

Executive Director

39,123,921

NIL

39,123,921

39,123,921

NIL

39,123,921

Dr. Ken Opara

Executive Director

32,192,832

NIL

32,192,832

32,192,832

NIL

32,192,832

Mr. Stanley Amuchie

Executive Director

3,000,000

NIL

3,000,000

NIL

NIL

NIL

*Both Directors retired from the Board in 2021 as indicated in the preceding section.

Directors interest in Contracts:

The Directors' interests in related party transactions as disclosed in Note 37 to the financial statements were disclosed to the Board of Directors in compliance with Section 303 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020.

Disclosure on Directors' Remuneration

The disclosure on Directors' Remuneration is made pursuant to the Governance Codes and Regulations issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria, Nigerian Exchange Group, the Securities & Exchange Commission, and the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria

The Bank has a formal Board Remuneration Policy, which is consistent with its size and scope of operations. The Policy focuses on ensuring sound corporate governance practices as well as sustained and long-term value creation for Shareholders. The policy aims to achieve the following amongst others:

  1. Motivate the Directors to promote the right balance between short and long-term growth objectives of the Bank while maximizing
    Shareholders' returns.
  2. Enable the Bank to attract and retain Directors with integrity, competence, experience, and skills to execute the Bank's strategy.
  3. Promote compliance with global regulatory trends and governance requirements, with emphasis on long-term sustainability.
  4. Align individual rewards with the Bank's performance, the interests of Shareholders, and a prudent approach to risk management.
  5. Ensure that remuneration arrangements are equitable, transparent, well communicated, easily understood, aligned with the interest of Shareholders, and adequately disclosed.

Executive Directors' Remuneration:

Executive remuneration at Fidelity Bank is structured to provide a solid basis for succession planning and to attract, retain and motivate the right caliber of staff to ensure achievement of the Bank's business objectives.

The Board sets operational targets consisting of several Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) covering both financial and non-financial measures of performance for the Executives at the beginning of each year. Executive compensation is therefore tied to specific deliverables on a fixed pay basis. Fixed pay includes basic salary, transport, housing, and other allowances.

The Board Corporate Governance Committee (a committee comprised of only Non-Executive Directors) makes recommendations to the Board on all matters relating to Directors' remuneration. The Executive Directors are not involved in decisions on their own remuneration.

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Fidelity Bank plc published this content on 30 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2022 21:19:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 145 B 344 M 344 M
Net income 2022 41 791 M 99,3 M 99,3 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 2,12x
Yield 2022 13,4%
Capitalization 88 046 M 209 M 209 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,61x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 2 974
Free-Float 98,3%
Chart FIDELITY BANK PLC
Duration : Period :
Fidelity Bank Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 3,03 NGN
Average target price 4,37 NGN
Spread / Average Target 44,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nneka Chinwe Onyeali-Ikpe Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Victor Abejegah Chief Financial Officer & General Manager
Mustafa Chike-Obi Non-Executive Director
Osato Omogiafo Chief Information Security Officer & Assistant GM
Stanley Amuchie Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIDELITY BANK PLC18.82%209
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-3.73%140 429
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK11.99%67 497
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-14.26%58 379
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)3.27%53 280
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-11.66%50 913