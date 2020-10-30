Log in
FIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SITUATIONS PLC

(FCSS)
Fidelity China Special Situations : Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations

10/30/2020 | 03:31am EDT

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (“the Company”)

LEI: 54930076MSJ0ZW67JB75

Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations

The Company wishes to notify the market that the closed period of the Company in relation to its half-yearly results for the period ended 30 September 2020 will commence today, 30 October 2020, and is anticipated to end no sooner than 1 December 2020.

The Company confirms that all inside information (as defined in the EU Market Abuse Regulation) which the Directors and the Company may have held has been notified to a regulatory information service.  Accordingly, in the absence of any new undisclosed inside information arising, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities during this period.

Smita Amin

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

01737 836347

30 October 2020

© PRNewswire 2020

