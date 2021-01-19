Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Fidelity China Special Situations PLC    FCSS   GB00B62Z3C74

FIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SITUATIONS PLC

(FCSS)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 01/19 11:35:18 am
421.5 GBX   +2.43%
11:56aFIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SITUATIONS : Monthly Summary
PR
01/05FIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SITUATIONS : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
2020FIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SITUATIONS : Directorate Change
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fidelity China Special Situations : Monthly Summary

01/19/2021 | 11:56am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC

LEI: 54930076MSJ0ZW67JB75

Monthly Summary as at 31 December 2020

Copies of the above document have been submitted to the UK Listing Authority, and will shortly be available for inspection on the National Storage Mechanism (NSM):

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

(Documents will usually be available for inspection within two business days of this notice being given)

The latest disclosable full portfolio is available on request.

19 January 2021


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about FIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SITUATIONS PLC
11:56aFIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SITUATIONS : Monthly Summary
PR
01/05FIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SITUATIONS : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
2020FIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SITUATIONS : Directorate Change
PR
2020FIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SITUATIONS : s) in Company
PR
2020FIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SITUATIONS : Doc re Monthly Summary as 30 November 2020
PR
2020FIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SITUATIONS : Half-year Report
PR
2020FIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SITUATIONS PL : Number of Treasury Shares and Share Capit..
PR
2020FIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SITUATIONS : Monthly Summary
PR
2020FIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SITUATIONS : Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations
PR
2020FIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SITUATIONS : Doc re Monthly Summary as at 30 September 20..
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ