    FCSS   GB00B62Z3C74

FIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SITUATIONS PLC

(FCSS)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05/31 11:35:11 am EDT
254.00 GBX   +2.83%
Fidelity China Special Situations Plc - Annual Financial Report - CORRECTION

05/31/2022 | 12:43pm EDT
FIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SITUATIONS PLC

LEI: 54930076MSJ0ZW67JB75

ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT ANNOUNCEMENT - CORRECTION OF EX-DIVIDEND AND RECORD DATES

The issuer advises that the Ex-Dividend and Record dates in the Annual Financial Report announcement released on 31 May 2022 at 07:00:52 under Release Reference number PRNUK-3005221655-5DD6 should be Ex-Dividend date of 16 June 2022 and Record Date of 17 June 2022.  All other details remain unchanged. 

Smita Amin

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

01737 836347

31 May 2022


