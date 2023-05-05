Advanced search
    FCSS   GB00B62Z3C74

FIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SITUATIONS PLC

(FCSS)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:21 2023-05-04 am EDT
232.00 GBX   +0.22%
Fidelity China Special Situations Plc - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations

05/05/2023 | 02:01am EDT
5 May 2023

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (“the Company”)

LEI: 54930076MSJ0ZW67JB75

Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations

The Company wishes to notify the market that the closed period of the Company in relation to its annual results for the year ended 31 March 2023 will commence on 5 May 2023 (today) and is anticipated to end no sooner than 7 June 2023.

The Company confirms that all inside information (as defined in the EU Market Abuse Regulation) which the Directors and the Company may have held has been notified to a regulatory information service.  Accordingly, in the absence of any new undisclosed inside information arising, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities during this period.

Smita Amin

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

01737 836347


