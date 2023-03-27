Advanced search
    FCSS   GB00B62Z3C74

FIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SITUATIONS PLC

(FCSS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  09:50:27 2023-03-27 am EDT
244.00 GBX   -1.41%
09:25aFidelity China Special Situations Plc - Monthly Summary
PR
03/24Fidelity China Special Situations Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
03/23Fidelity China Special Situations Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
Fidelity China Special Situations Plc - Monthly Summary

03/27/2023 | 09:25am EDT
Fidelity China Special Situations PLC

LEI: 54930076MSJ0ZW67JB75

Monthly Summary as at 28 February 2023

Copies of the above document have been submitted to the UK Listing Authority, and will shortly be available for inspection on the National Storage Mechanism (NSM):

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

(Documents will usually be available for inspection within two business days of this notice being given)

The latest disclosable full portfolio is available on request.

27 March 2023


© PRNewswire 2023
