  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Fidelity China Special Situations PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FCSS   GB00B62Z3C74

FIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SITUATIONS PLC

(FCSS)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-09-01 am EDT
246.00 GBX    0.00%
12:44pFidelity China Special Situations Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
08/30Fidelity China Special Situations Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
08/26Fidelity China Special Situations Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
Fidelity China Special Situations Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

09/01/2022 | 12:44pm EDT
FIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SITUATIONS PLC

LEI: 54930076MSJ0ZW67JB75

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

The Board of Fidelity China Special Situations PLC ("the Company") announces that on 01 September 2022, the Company bought into Treasury 280,318 of its own shares at an average price of 245.184 pence per share. 

The Company's issued ordinary share capital is 571,054,480 shares of which 58,943,236 shares are held in Treasury, which attract no voting rights.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is now 512,111,244.

The above figure (512,111,244) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Natalia de Sousa

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

01737 837846


© PRNewswire 2022
