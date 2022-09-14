Advanced search
Fidelity China Special Situations Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

09/14/2022 | 01:02pm EDT
FIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SITUATIONS PLC

LEI: 54930076MSJ0ZW67JB75

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

The Board of Fidelity China Special Situations PLC ("the Company") announces that on 14 September 2022, the Company bought into Treasury 500,000 of its own shares at an average price of 240.5636 pence per share. 

The Company's issued ordinary share capital is 571,054,480 shares of which 63,132,771 shares are held in Treasury, which attract no voting rights.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is now 507,921,709.

The above figure (507,921,709) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Natalia de Sousa

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

01737 837846


