Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Fidelity China Special Situations PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FCSS   GB00B62Z3C74

FIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SITUATIONS PLC

(FCSS)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-11-11 am EST
207.00 GBX   +4.55%
11/10Fidelity China Special Situations Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
11/10Fidelity China Special Situations Plc - Directorate Change
PR
11/10Fidelity China Special Situations PLC Appoints Edward Tse as Non-Executive Director, Effective 24 November 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fidelity China Special Situations Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

11/11/2022 | 12:12pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SITUATIONS PLC

LEI: 54930076MSJ0ZW67JB75

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

The Board of Fidelity China Special Situations PLC ("the Company") announces that on 11 November 2022, the Company bought into Treasury 500,000 of its own shares at an average price of 206.913 pence per share. 

The Company's issued ordinary share capital is 571,054,480 shares of which 76,719,084 shares are held in Treasury, which attract no voting rights.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is now 494,335,396.

The above figure (494,335,396) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Rachel Orebote

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

01737 834 547


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about FIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SITUATIONS PLC
11/10Fidelity China Special Situations Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
11/10Fidelity China Special Situations Plc - Directorate Change
PR
11/10Fidelity China Special Situations PLC Appoints Edward Tse as Non-Executive Director, Ef..
CI
11/09Fidelity China Special Situations Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
11/09Fidelity China Special Situations Plc - Directorate Change
PR
11/09Fidelity China Special Situations PLC Announces Resignation of Linda Yueh as Director, ..
CI
11/08Fidelity China Special Situations Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
11/03Fidelity China Special Situations Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
11/02Fidelity China Special Situations Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
11/01Fidelity China Special Situations Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
More news