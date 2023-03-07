Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Fidelity China Special Situations PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FCSS   GB00B62Z3C74

FIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SITUATIONS PLC

(FCSS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:01:35 2023-03-07 am EST
257.75 GBX   -1.62%
03/06Fidelity China Special Situations Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
03/01Fidelity China Special Situations Plc - Monthly Summary
PR
02/22Fidelity China Special Situations Plc - Renewal of Bank Loan Facility
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fidelity China Special Situations Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

03/07/2023 | 10:20am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SITUATIONS PLC

LEI: 54930076MSJ0ZW67JB75

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

The Board of Fidelity China Special Situations PLC ("the Company") announces that on 07 March 2023, the Company bought into Treasury 250,000 of its own shares at an average price of 259.740 pence per share. 

The Company's issued ordinary share capital is 571,054,480 shares of which 80,008,165 shares are held in Treasury, which attract no voting rights.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is now 491,046,315.

The above figure (491,046,315) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Rachel Orebote

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

01737 834 547


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about FIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SITUATIONS PLC
03/06Fidelity China Special Situations Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
03/01Fidelity China Special Situations Plc - Monthly Summary
PR
02/22Fidelity China Special Situations Plc - Renewal of Bank Loan Facility
PR
02/22Fidelity China Special Situations PLC Announces Renewal of Bank Loan Facility
CI
01/30Fidelity China Special Situations Plc - Monthly Summary
PR
2022Fidelity China Special Situations Plc - Monthly Summary
PR
2022Fidelity China Special Situations Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
2022Fidelity China Special Situations : Half-Yearly Report for the six months ended 30 Septemb..
PU
2022Fidelity China Special Situations Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
2022LONDON MARKET CLOSE: FTSE rises but New York feels heat from US jobs
AN
More news