  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Fidelity China Special Situations PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FCSS   GB00B62Z3C74

FIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SITUATIONS PLC

(FCSS)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:08 2023-05-18 am EDT
227.00 GBX   -0.66%
Fidelity China Special Situations Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

05/18/2023 | 12:01pm EDT
FIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SITUATIONS PLC

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

The Board of Fidelity China Special Situations Plc ("the Company") announces that on 18 May 2023 the Company bought 250,000 of its own shares for cancellation at a price of 227.195 pence per share. 

The Company's issued ordinary share capital is 570,150,826 shares of which 85,629,548 shares are held in Treasury, which attract no voting rights.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 484,521,278.

The above figure (484,521,278) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Rachel Orebote

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

01737 834 547


