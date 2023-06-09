Advanced search
    FCSS   GB00B62Z3C74

FIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SITUATIONS PLC

(FCSS)
2023-06-09
218.50 GBX   +0.23%
12:04pFidelity China Special Situations Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
06/08Fidelity China annual net asset value rises; lifts dividend
AN
06/08Fidelity China Special Situations Plc - Annual Financial Report
PR
Fidelity China Special Situations Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

06/09/2023 | 12:04pm EDT
FIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SITUATIONS PLC

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

The Board of Fidelity China Special Situations Plc ("the Company") announces that on 09 June 2023 the Company bought 25,807 of its own shares for cancellation at a price of 218.126 pence per share. 

The Company's issued ordinary share capital is 568,789,947 shares of which 85,629,548 shares are held in Treasury, which attract no voting rights.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 483,160,399.

The above figure (483,160,399) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Rachel Orebote

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

01737 834 547


