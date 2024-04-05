Fidelity China Special Situations PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The investment objective of the Company is to achieve long-term capital growth from an actively managed portfolio made up primarily of securities issued by companies in China, both listed and unlisted, as well as Chinese companies listed elsewhere. The Company may also invest in companies with significant interests in China. It also invests into other transferable securities, collective investment schemes, money market instruments, cash and deposits and is also able to use derivatives and bank borrowing for gearing purposes and efficient portfolio management. FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited (FISL) is the Companyâs alternative investment fund manager and FIL Investment Management (Hong Kong) Limited is its investment manager. Its portfolio of investment is spread across various sectors, which include consumer discretionary, communication services, financials, industrials and healthcare, others.

Sector Investment Trusts