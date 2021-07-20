Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Fidelity China Special Situations PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FCSS   GB00B62Z3C74

FIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SITUATIONS PLC

(FCSS)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 07/20 11:35:16 am
384 GBX   -0.26%
11:38aFIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SITUATIONS : Result of AGM
PR
07/19FIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SITUATIONS : Monthly Summary
PR
06/18FIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SITUATIONS : Monthly Summary as at 31 May 2021
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fidelity China Special Situations : Result of AGM

07/20/2021 | 11:38am EDT
Fidelity China Special Situations PLC

Results of Annual General Meeting

At the Company’s Annual General Meeting held on 20 July 2021, all resolutions were duly passed. The resolutions passed as special business were as follows:

- to renew the Directors' authority to allot a limited number of currently unissued ordinary shares (or sell any ordinary shares which the Company holds in Treasury) for cash;

- to issue such shares (including Treasury shares) without first offering them to existing ordinary shareholders pro-rata to their existing holdings; and

- the Company’s authority to purchase up to 77,267,975 of its own ordinary shares for immediate cancellation or for retention as Treasury shares at the determination of the Board.  This represents approximately 14.99% of the number of ordinary shares in issue on 7 June 2021.

- the Articles of Association as submitted to the meeting were approved and adopted.

- the proposed changes to the Investment Policy and Investment Objective to increase the limit on unlisted investments from 10% of Net Assets plus Borrowings to 15% were approved.

Proxy results will shortly be available online at www.fidelity.co.uk/china

Contact for queries:                              

Name:   Natalia De Sousa, FIL Investments International, Company Secretary

Telephone: 01737  837846


© PRNewswire 2021
