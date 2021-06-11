Log in
    FCSS   GB00B62Z3C74

FIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SITUATIONS PLC

(FCSS)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 06/11 10:34:07 am
414.25 GBX   -0.54%
10:24aFIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SITUATIONS  : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
06/08FIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SITUATIONS  : Directorate Change
PR
06/08FIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SITUATIONS  : Annual Financial Report
PR
Fidelity China Special Situations : Director/PDMR Shareholding

06/11/2021 | 10:24am EDT
Fidelity China Special Situations PLC

Director Shareholding

The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
  		 Alastair Bruce
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status
  		 Non-executive director (PDMR) (with effect from 1 July 2021)
b) Initial notification /Amendment
  		 Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
  		 Fidelity China Special Situations PLC
b) LEI
  		 54930076MSJ0ZW67JB75
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
  
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
 Identification code		 Ordinary Shares of 1p each in Fidelity China Special Situations PLC
 GB00B62Z3C74
b) Nature of the transaction
  		 Purchase of 7,300 ordinary shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
£4.1625 7,300

Mr Bruce’s total holding is 7,300 shares
d) Aggregated information
 - Aggregated volume
 - Price		 N/A


  
e) Date of the transaction
  		 04.06.2021
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

 Enquiries:

 Natalia de Sousa, For and on behalf of FIL Investments International, Company Secretary

01737 837846


© PRNewswire 2021
