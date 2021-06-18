Log in
    FCSS   GB00B62Z3C74

FIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SITUATIONS PLC

(FCSS)
Fidelity China Special Situations : Monthly Summary as at 31 May 2021

06/18/2021 | 11:26am EDT
Fidelity China Special Situations PLC

LEI: 54930076MSJ0ZW67JB75

Monthly Summary as at 31 May 2021

Copies of the above document have been submitted to the UK Listing Authority, and will shortly be available for inspection on the National Storage Mechanism (NSM):

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

(Documents will usually be available for inspection within two business days of this notice being given)

A copy can also be found by accessing the Company’s website through the following link www.fidelity.co.uk/china

The latest disclosable full portfolio is available on request.

18 June 2021


© PRNewswire 2021
11:26aFIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SITUATIONS  : Monthly Summary as at 31 May 2021
