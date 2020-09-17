Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc.    FDBC

FIDELITY D & D BANCORP, INC.

(FDBC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alan Silverman, CPA Appointed to the Board of Directors of Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/17/2020 | 11:43am EDT

DUNMORE, Pa., Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FDBC) (“Fidelity”) announced that effective Tuesday, September 15th, Alan Silverman, CPA has been appointed to the Board of Directors to serve as a Class B Director until the 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. In conjunction with this appointment, Mr. Silverman was also elected to serve on the Board of Directors of The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank (“Fidelity Bank”), the wholly owned subsidiary of Fidelity.

“Alan’s industry knowledge and commitment to the community are well known throughout the area,” said Brian J. Cali, Chairman of the Board of Directors. “We are pleased to welcome him as a Director and look forward to having his valuable insight and understanding.”

Mr. Silverman, a Certified Public Accountant for over thirty years, operates his own firm specializing in meeting the needs of the healthcare industry. He is one of the Founders and CEO of PrimeMed P.C. Mr. Silverman has acted as President of not-for-profit nursing home corporations, serving the Medicaid community, and is a past President of Glen Oak Country Club.

About Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc, has built a strong history as trusted financial advisors to the clients served by Fidelity Bank, which has built a strong history as a locally owned and operated community bank. Serving the individuals, families and businesses for over 118 years within Lackawanna and Luzerne Counties and the Lehigh Valley, there are 20 branch offices along with Fidelity Bank Wealth Management offices in Schuylkill County. A full-service, 24-hour, 7 day a week Customer Care Center serves as a virtual branch, accepting and assisting those clients who prefer to open accounts and transact business via telephone, chat or online. Additionally, Fidelity Bank offers full-service Trust & Investment Departments, a Mortgage Center, and an array of personal and business banking products and services.

Fidelity Bank has been recognized nationally for its sound financial performance, and superior customer experience. It has been identified as one of the Top 200 Community Banks in the country by American Banker for six years in a row, and Forbes ranked it one of the Best In-State Banks for the past two years. The company has been the #1 mortgage lender in the Lackawanna County market for over 8 years. Fidelity Bank is passionate about success and committed to building strong relationships through superior service. Fidelity Bank's deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation up to the full extent permitted by law.

Contacts:        
Daniel J. Santaniello  
President and Chief Executive Officer
570-504-8035

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about FIDELITY D & D BANCORP, INC.
11:43aAlan Silverman, CPA Appointed to the Board of Directors of Fidelity D & D Ban..
GL
08/19FIDELITY D & D BANCORP, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/10FIDELITY D & D BANCORP INC : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial C..
AQ
07/31FIDELITY D & D BANCORP INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fina..
AQ
07/30Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Dividend and Reports Sec..
GL
07/10FIDELITY D & D BANCORP : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Fin..
AQ
05/19FIDELITY D & D BANCORP, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/15FIDELITY D & D BANCORP : Strategies to maintain and build good credit, now and i..
PU
05/11FIDELITY D & D BANCORP INC : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial C..
AQ
05/11FIDELITY D & D BANCORP INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financia..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 40,8 M - -
Net income 2019 11,6 M - -
Net Debt 2019 44,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 20,5x
Yield 2019 1,70%
Capitalization 235 M 235 M -
EV / Sales 2018 8,73x
EV / Sales 2019 6,86x
Nbr of Employees 189
Free-Float 76,9%
Chart FIDELITY D & D BANCORP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel J. Santaniello President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian J. Cali Chairman
Eugene J. Walsh Chief Operating Officer & Vice President
Salvatore R. DeFrancesco Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Michael J. McDonald Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIDELITY D & D BANCORP, INC.-25.64%235
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-26.82%159 808
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-35.85%54 220
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-13.91%47 891
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-13.06%45 516
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.-5.35%44 356
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group