Company Number 20790

Fidelity Emerging Markets Limited (the "Company")

Result of Extraordinary General Meeting

At the Company's Extraordinary General Meeting held at J.P. Morgan Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited, Level 3, Mill Court, La Charroterie, St Peter Port, Guernsey GY1 1EJ on 12.00 p.m. on 25 March 2024, the resolution put to the meeting was duly passed.

The resolution passed as Special Business was as follows:

SPECIAL RESOLUTION

THAT, without prejudice to any subsisting authority conferred on the Company, the Company be and is hereby generally and unconditionally authorised in accordance with The Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended (the "Law"), to make market purchases (as defined in the Law) of its participating redeemable preference shares of no par value (the "Shares") acquired by the Joint Tender Managers pursuant to the tender offer to all of the Company's shareholders (excluding certain overseas shareholders) to be made by the Joint Tender Managers on the terms and subject to the conditions set out in the circular of the Company dated 22 February 2024 (the "Circular"), PROVIDED THAT:

i. the maximum number of Shares authorised to be purchased shall be 13,531,881 Shares;

ii. the price which may be paid for a Share shall be the Tender Price, as defined in the Circular; and

iii. the authority hereby conferred shall expire on 30 June 2024 (unless such authority is renewed prior to such date), save that the Company may, prior to such expiry, enter into a contract to purchase Shares which will or may be completed or executed wholly or partly after such expiry and make a purchase of such Shares pursuant to any such contract.

…………………………………

George Bayer, Authorised Signatory for and on behalf of

FIL Investments International Secretary