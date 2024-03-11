(Alliance News) - Fidelity Emerging Markets Ltd on Monday said that it had achieved a modest net asset value return over the past half-year, though the company boasted of a share price return comfortably ahead of its benchmark.

Fidelity is an investment fund focused on high-growth emerging markets within Africa, South Asia, Latin America, and Europe.

For the six months ended December 31, Fidelity reported a NAV return of 3.2%. This lagged behind the company's benchmark, the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, which rose 4.4% over the same period.

Fidelity said that its returns were hit by the Chinese economy, which "continued to struggle amid a slower-than-expected post-Covid reopening and an ongoing debt crisis in the property market", though noted that its portfolio is less reliant on the country than the MSCI index.

Fidelity also reported a 7.5% share price return over the period. The company said that this result was "particularly pleasing", as it suggested an improving sentiment towards emerging markets.

Shares in Fidelity are down 1.4% at 646.80 pence each in London on Monday.

