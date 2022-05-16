Fidelity European Trust Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
Date: 16 May 2022
|Name of applicant:
|Fidelity European Trust PLC
|Name of scheme:
|Fidelity Investment Trust ISA
|Period of return:
|From:
|15 September 2021
|To:
|14 March 2022
|Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
|323,193 ordinary shares of 2.5p each
|Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
|N/A
|Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
|Nil
|Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
|323,193
|
|
|
|
|
|Name of contact:
|Anna-Marie Davis
For and on behalf of FIL Investments International
Company Secretary
|Telephone number of contact:
|01737 834798