  Fidelity European Trust PLC
    FEV   GB00BK1PKQ95

FIDELITY EUROPEAN TRUST PLC

(FEV)
Fidelity European Trust Plc - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations

02/11/2022 | 02:31am EST
11 February 2022

Fidelity European Trust PLC (“the Company”)

LEI: 549300UC0QPP7Y0W8056

Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations

The Company wishes to notify the market that the closed period of the Company in relation to its annual results for the period ended 31 December 2021 will commence on 11 February 2022 (today) and is anticipated to end no sooner than 14 March 2022.

The Company confirms that all inside information (as defined in the EU Market Abuse Regulation) which the Directors and the Company may have held has been notified to a regulatory information service. Accordingly, in the absence of any new undisclosed inside information arising, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities during this period.

Smita Amin

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

01737 836347


© PRNewswire 2022
