Fidelity European Trust PLC

Director Shareholding

The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation

1

 

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

 

a)

 

Name

  

Ms Milyae Park

2

 

Reason for the notification

 

a)

 

Position/status

  

Non-executive director (PDMR)

b)

 

Initial notification /Amendment

  

Initial notification

3

 

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 

a)

 

Name

  

Fidelity European Trust PLC

b)

 

LEI

  

549300UC0QPP7Y0W8056

4

 

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

  

a)

 

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

 

Ordinary Shares of 2.5p each in Fidelity European Trust PLC

 GB00BK1PKQ95

 

 

 

b)

 

Nature of the transaction

  

Purchase of ordinary shares

c)

 

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

 

 

Price(s)

 

Volume(s)

£3.4125

 

10,000

This notification relates to the purchase of 10,000 shares in Ms Park's own name

 

d)

 

Aggregated information

 - Aggregated volume

 - Price

 

 

 10,000

 £3.4125

  

e)

 

Date of the transaction

  

2023/08/21

f)

 

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

 Enquiries:

Smita Amin, For and on behalf of FIL Investments International, Company Secretary

01737 836347

 