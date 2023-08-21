Fidelity European Trust PLC
Director Shareholding
The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Ms Milyae Park
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Non-executive director (PDMR)
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Fidelity European Trust PLC
b)
LEI
549300UC0QPP7Y0W8056
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 2.5p each in Fidelity European Trust PLC
GB00BK1PKQ95
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of ordinary shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
This notification relates to the purchase of 10,000 shares in Ms Park's own name
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
10,000
£3.4125
e)
Date of the transaction
2023/08/21
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
Enquiries:
Smita Amin, For and on behalf of FIL Investments International, Company Secretary
01737 836347