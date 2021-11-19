Log in
Fidelity European Trust Plc - Monthly Summary

11/19/2021 | 06:48am EST
Fidelity European Trust PLC

LEI: 549300UC0QPP7Y0W8056

Monthly Summary as at 31 October 2021

Copies of the above document have been submitted to the UK Listing Authority, and will shortly be available for inspection on the National Storage Mechanism (NSM):

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

(Documents will usually be available for inspection within two business days of this notice being given)

A copy can also be found by accessing the Company’s website through the following link

www.fidelity.co.uk/europe

The latest disclosable full portfolio is available on request.

19 November 2021


