Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Fidelity European Trust PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FEV   GB00BK1PKQ95

FIDELITY EUROPEAN TRUST PLC

(FEV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate  - 01/04 05:22:41 pm
344.0000 GBX   +1.03%
11:00aFidelity European Trust Plc - Portfolio Update
PR
2021Fidelity European Trust Plc - Doc re Monthly Factsheet as at 30 November 2021
PR
2021Fidelity European Trust Plc - Monthly Summary
PR
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fidelity European Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

01/04/2022 | 11:00am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

4 January 2022

FIDELITY EUROPEAN TRUST PLC

LEI: 549300UC0QPP7Y0W8056
 

PORTFOLIO UPDATE

Pursuant to Listing Rule LR 15.6.8R, Fidelity European Trust PLC announces that, as at 31 December 2021 its investments in other listed investment companies (including listed investment trusts) which themselves do not have stated investment policies to invest no more than 15% of their total assets in other listed investment companies (including listed investment trusts) were as follows:-

Name of Security % of gross assets
3i Group 2.511


Contact for queries:
Anna-Marie Davis
Telephone: 01737 837846
 


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about FIDELITY EUROPEAN TRUST PLC
11:00aFidelity European Trust Plc - Portfolio Update
PR
2021Fidelity European Trust Plc - Doc re Monthly Factsheet as at 30 November 2021
PR
2021Fidelity European Trust Plc - Monthly Summary
PR
2021Fidelity European Trust Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review
PR
2021Fidelity European Trust Plc - Holding(s) in Company
PR
2021Fidelity European Trust Plc - Holding(s) in Company
PR
2021Fidelity European Trust Plc - Directorate Change
PR
2021FIDELITY EUROPEAN TRUST : Directorate Change
PR
2021Fidelity European Trust plc Announces Management Changes
CI
2021FIDELITY EUROPEAN TRUST : Monthly Summary
PR
More news