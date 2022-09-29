Advanced search
    FEV   GB00BK1PKQ95

FIDELITY EUROPEAN TRUST PLC

(FEV)
  
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:30 2022-09-29 am EDT
269.50 GBX   -1.28%
Fidelity European Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

09/29/2022 | 11:55am EDT
FIDELITY EUROPEAN TRUST PLC

LEI: 549300UC0QPP7Y0W8056

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

The Board of Fidelity European Trust PLC ("the Company") announces that on 29 September 2022 the Company bought into Treasury 150,000 of its own shares at a price of 267.58 pence per share. 

The Company's issued ordinary share capital is 416,447,910 shares of which 7,291,015 shares are held in Treasury, which attract no voting rights.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is now 409,156,895.

The above figure (409,156,895) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Anna-Marie Davis

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

01737 834798



