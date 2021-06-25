Log in
    FEV   GB00BK1PKQ95

FIDELITY EUROPEAN TRUST PLC

(FEV)
End-of-day quote London Stock Exchange - 06/24
306.5 GBX   +0.16%
Fidelity European Trust : Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations

06/25/2021 | 06:28am EDT
25 June 2021

Fidelity European Trust PLC (“the Company”)

LEI: 549300UC0QPP7Y0W8056

Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations

The Company wishes to notify the market that the closed period of the Company in relation to its half-yearly results for the period ending 30 June 2021 will commence on 25 June 2021 (today) and is anticipated to end no sooner than 27 July 2021.

The Company confirms that all inside information (as defined in the EU Market Abuse Regulation) which the Directors and the Company may have held has been notified to a regulatory information service. Accordingly, in the absence of any new undisclosed inside information arising, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities during this period.

Anna-Marie Davis
For and on behalf of FIL Investments International
Company Secretary
01737 834798


