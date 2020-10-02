Log in
FIDELITY INVESTMENT TRUST - FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES PLC

(FSV)
Fidelity Investment Trust Fidelity Special Values : Special Values Plc - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations

10/02/2020 | 04:11am EDT

Fidelity Special Values PLC (“the Company”)

Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations

The Company wishes to notify the market that the closed period of the Company in relation to its annual results for the period ended 31 August 2020 will commence on 1 October 2020 (today) and is anticipated to end no sooner than 2 November 2020.

The Company confirms that all inside information (as defined in the EU Market Abuse Regulation) which the Directors and the Company may have held has been notified to a regulatory information service.  Accordingly, in the absence of any new undisclosed inside information arising, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities during this period.

Smita Amin

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

01737 836347


© PRNewswire 2020
