Fidelity Investment Trust - Fidelity Special Values PLC    FSV   GB00BWXC7Y93

FIDELITY INVESTMENT TRUST - FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES PLC

(FSV)
Fidelity Investment Trust Fidelity Special Values : Special Values Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

09/15/2020 | 10:51am EDT

Fidelity Special Values PLC

Director Shareholding

The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
  		 Mr Andy Irvine
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status
  		 Non-executive director (PDMR)
b) Initial notification /Amendment
  		 Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
  		 Fidelity Special Values PLC
b) LEI
  		 549300XODK7D2K2KYV43
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
  
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
 Identification code		 Ordinary Shares of 5p each in Fidelity Special Values PLC
 GB00BWXC7Y93
b) Nature of the transaction
  		 Purchase of 50,000 ordinary shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
£1.79 50,000

Mr Irvine’s total holding is 250,000 shares
d) Aggregated information
 - Aggregated volume
 - Price		 N/A


  
e) Date of the transaction
  		 2020/09/15
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

 Enquiries:

Smita Amin, For and on behalf of FIL Investments International, Company Secretary

01737 836347


© PRNewswire 2020
