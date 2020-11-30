Log in
Fidelity Investment Trust - Fidelity Special Values PLC    FSV   GB00BWXC7Y93

FIDELITY INVESTMENT TRUST - FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES PLC

(FSV)
Fidelity Investment Trust Fidelity Special Values : Special Values Plc - Issue of Equity

11/30/2020 | 11:55am EST
Fidelity Special Values PLC

Issue of Ordinary Shares from Treasury

The Company announces that it has today (30 November 2020) issued 75,000 ordinary shares of 5 pence each which were held in Treasury at a price of 233.00 pence per ordinary share.

Following the issue of the ordinary shares from Treasury, the Company’s issued share capital comprises 291,639,480, of which 765,473 shares are held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of ordinary shares with voting rights in the Company is 290,874,007.

Anna-Marie Davis
For and on behalf of FIL Investments International
Company Secretary
01737 834798

30 November 2020


© PRNewswire 2020
