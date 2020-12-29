Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Fidelity Investment Trust - Fidelity Special Values PLC    FSV   GB00BWXC7Y93

FIDELITY INVESTMENT TRUST - FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES PLC

(FSV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fidelity Investment Trust Fidelity Special Values : Special Values Plc - Issue of Equity

12/29/2020 | 11:48am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Fidelity Special Values PLC

Issue of Ordinary Shares

On 29 December 2020, Fidelity Special Values PLC (the “Company”) issued from its block listing facility of 15 January 2019, a total of 415,000 new Ordinary shares of 5 pence, 65,000 at a price of 245.5 pence per share, 75,000 at a price of 247.2 pence per share, 100,000 at a price of 247.7 pence per share, 75,000 at a price of 248.5 pence per share and 100,000 at a price of 247.2 pence per share. These shares rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary shares in issue.

Following this issue, the number of Ordinary shares available under the Company’s block listing facility of 15 January 2019 is 1,984,440 shares. In addition, the Company also has 30,000,000 ordinary shares under its block listing facility of 14 December 2020.

As a result of this issue, the total number of Ordinary shares in issue now stands at 293,029,480. There are no shares held in Treasury, therefore the total number of Ordinary shares with voting rights in the Company is 293,029,480.

The above figure of Ordinary shares with voting rights (293,029,480) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they may determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Anna-Marie Davis
For and on behalf of FIL Investments International
Company Secretary
01737 834 798

29 December 2020


© PRNewswire 2020
All news about FIDELITY INVESTMENT TRUST - FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES PLC
11:48aFIDELITY INVESTMENT TRUST FIDELITY S : Special Values Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
12/24FIDELITY INVESTMENT TRUST FIDELITY S : Special Values Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
12/17FIDELITY INVESTMENT TRUST FIDELITY S : Special Values Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
12/14FIDELITY INVESTMENT TRUST FIDELITY S : Special Values Plc - Doc re Monthly Summa..
PR
12/14FIDELITY INVESTMENT TRUST FIDELITY S : Special Values Plc - Result of AGM
PR
12/14FIDELITY INVESTMENT TRUST FIDELITY S : Special Values Plc - Director/PDMR Shareh..
PR
12/11FIDELITY INVESTMENT TRUST FIDELITY S : Special Values Plc - Blocklisting Applica..
PR
12/07FIDELITY INVESTMENT TRUST FIDELITY S : Special Values Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
12/07FIDELITY INVESTMENT TRUST FIDELITY S : Special Values Plc - Director/PDMR Shareh..
PR
12/04FIDELITY INVESTMENT TRUST FIDELITY S : Special Values Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ