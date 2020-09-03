Fidelity Investment Trust Fidelity Special Values : Special Values Plc - Portfolio Update

3 September 2020

FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES PLC

LEI: 549300XODK7D2K2KYV43

Pursuant to Listing Rule LR 15.6.8R, Fidelity Special Values PLC announces that, as at 31 August 2020 its investments in other listed investment companies (including listed investment trusts) which themselves do not have stated investment policies to invest no more than 15% of their total assets in other listed investment companies (including listed investment trusts) were as follows:-

Name of Security % of gross assets

Marwyn Value Investors 0.091

AXA Prop Trust 0.093

Electra Private Equity 0.216

Hammerson 0.110

Keystone Investment Trust 0.078

RDI REIT 0.654

Contact for queries:

Name: Anna-Marie Davis

FIL Investments International

Telephone: 01737 834798