Fidelity Investment Trust Fidelity Special Values : Special Values Plc - Portfolio Update

3 September 2020
FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES PLC
LEI: 549300XODK7D2K2KYV43
Pursuant to Listing Rule LR 15.6.8R, Fidelity Special Values PLC announces that, as at 31 August 2020 its investments in other listed investment companies (including listed investment trusts) which themselves do not have stated investment policies to invest no more than 15% of their total assets in other listed investment companies (including listed investment trusts) were as follows:-
Name of Security % of gross assets
Marwyn Value Investors 0.091
AXA Prop Trust 0.093
Electra Private Equity 0.216
Hammerson 0.110
Keystone Investment Trust 0.078
RDI REIT 0.654
Contact for queries:
Name: Anna-Marie Davis
FIL Investments International
Telephone: 01737 834798