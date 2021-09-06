Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Fidelity Investment Trust - Fidelity Special Values PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FSV   GB00BWXC7Y93

FIDELITY INVESTMENT TRUST - FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES PLC

(FSV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fidelity Investment Trust Fidelity Special Values : Special Values Plc - Portfolio Update

09/06/2021 | 04:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

6 September 2021

FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES PLC

LEI: 549300XODK7D2K2KYV43

Pursuant to Listing Rule LR 15.6.8R, Fidelity Special Values PLC announces that, as at 31 August 2021 its investments in other listed investment companies (including listed investment trusts) which themselves do not have stated investment policies to invest no more than 15% of their total assets in other listed investment companies (including listed investment trusts) were as follows:-

Name of Security                                                                     % of gross assets

Marwyn Value Investors                                                             0.059

Electra Private Equity                                                                0.460

AXA Property Trust                                                                   0.065

Contact for queries:

Name: Smita Amin

FIL Investments International

Telephone: 01737 836347


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about FIDELITY INVESTMENT TRUST - FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES PLC
04:14aFIDELITY INVESTMENT TRUST FIDELITY S : Special Values Plc - Portfolio Update
PR
08/31FIDELITY INVESTMENT TRUST FIDELITY S : Special Values Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
08/25FIDELITY INVESTMENT TRUST FIDELITY S : Special Values Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
08/23FIDELITY INVESTMENT TRUST FIDELITY S : Special Values Plc - Monthly Factsheet
PR
08/19FIDELITY INVESTMENT TRUST FIDELITY S : Special Values Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
08/17FIDELITY INVESTMENT TRUST FIDELITY S : Special Values Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
08/12HARDMAN & CO RESEARCH : Q&A with Brian Moretta on Fidelity Special Values: FSV o..
DJ
08/05FIDELITY INVESTMENT TRUST FIDELITY S : Special Values Plc - Circular - Notice of..
PR
07/26HARDMAN & CO RESEARCH : Fidelity Special Values Plc (Initiation of Coverage) - F..
DJ
07/19FIDELITY INVESTMENT TRUST FIDELITY S : Special Values Plc - Monthly Summary
PR
More news