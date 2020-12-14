Log in
Fidelity Investment Trust Fidelity Special Values : Special Values Plc - Result of AGM

12/14/2020 | 11:32am EST
14 December 2020

FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES PLC

LEI: 549300XODK7D2K2KYV43

 RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

At the Company's Annual General Meeting held on 14 December 2020 all resolutions were duly passed.

The resolutions passed under Special Business were as follows:

-           to renew the Directors’ authority to allot a limited number of currently unissued ordinary shares or shares held in Treasury for cash;

-           to issue such shares without first offering them to existing ordinary shareholders pro rata to their existing holdings; and

-           to renew the Company’s authority to purchase up to 14.99% of its own shares in issue (excluding Treasury Shares) as at 4 November 2020 for immediate cancellation or for retention as Treasury Shares;  

Full details of the resolutions will soon be filed with Companies House.

The proxy results for the Company’s Annual General Meeting held on 14 December 2020 will shortly be available at www.fidelityinvestmenttrusts.com

Contact for queries:                              

Anna-Marie Davis
FIL Investments International, Company Secretary
Telephone: 01737 837320


© PRNewswire 2020
