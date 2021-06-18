Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Fidelity Investment Trust - Fidelity Special Values PLC
  News
  7. Summary
    FSV   GB00BWXC7Y93

FIDELITY INVESTMENT TRUST - FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES PLC

(FSV)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Fidelity Investment Trust Fidelity Special Values : Special Values Plc - Issue of Equity

06/18/2021 | 11:43am EDT
Fidelity Special Values PLC

Issue of Ordinary Shares

On 18 June 2021, Fidelity Special Values PLC (the “Company”) issued from its block listing facility of 14 December 2020, a total of 50,000 new shares at a price of 296.0 pence per share. These shares rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary shares in issue.

Following this issue, there are 15,425,000 Ordinary shares available under the Company’s block listing facility of 14 December 2020.

As a result of this issue, the total number of Ordinary shares in issue now stands at 309,588,920. There are no shares held in Treasury, therefore the total number of Ordinary shares with voting rights in the Company is 309,588,920.

The above figure of Ordinary shares with voting rights (309,588,920) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they may determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Smita Amin
For and on behalf of FIL Investments International
Company Secretary
01737 836347

18 June 2021


© PRNewswire 2021
