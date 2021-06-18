Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Fidelity Investment Trust - Fidelity Special Values PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FSV   GB00BWXC7Y93

FIDELITY INVESTMENT TRUST - FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES PLC

(FSV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fidelity Investment Trust Fidelity Special Values : Special Values Plc - Monthly Summary as at 31 May 2021

06/18/2021 | 11:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Fidelity Special Values PLC

LEI: 549300XODK7D2K2KYV43

Monthly Summary as at 31 May 2021

Copies of the above document have been submitted to the UK Listing Authority, and will shortly be available for inspection on the National Storage Mechanism (NSM):

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

(Documents will usually be available for inspection within two business days of this notice being given)

A copy can also be found by accessing the Company’s website through the following link www.fidelity.co.uk/specialvalues

The latest disclosable full portfolio is available on request.

18 June 2021


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about FIDELITY INVESTMENT TRUST - FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES PLC
11:43aFIDELITY INVESTMENT TRUST FIDELITY S : Special Values Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
11:32aFIDELITY INVESTMENT TRUST FIDELITY S : Special Values Plc - Monthly Summary as a..
PR
07:37aFIDELITY INVESTMENT TRUST FIDELITY S : Special Values Plc - Holding(s) in Compan..
PR
06/15FIDELITY INVESTMENT TRUST FIDELITY S : Special Values Plc - Holding(s) in Compan..
PR
06/15FIDELITY INVESTMENT TRUST FIDELITY S : Special Values Plc - Blocklisting - Inter..
PR
06/14FIDELITY INVESTMENT TRUST FIDELITY S : Special Values Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
06/11FIDELITY INVESTMENT TRUST FIDELITY S : Special Values Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
06/09FIDELITY INVESTMENT TRUST FIDELITY S : Special Values Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
06/07FIDELITY INVESTMENT TRUST FIDELITY S : Special Values Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
06/03FIDELITY INVESTMENT TRUST FIDELITY S : Special Values Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
More news