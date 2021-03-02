Log in
FIDELITY INVESTMENT TRUST - FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES PLC

(FSV)
Fidelity Investment Trust Fidelity Special Values : Special Values Plc - Portfolio Update

03/02/2021 | 04:44am EST
2 March 2021

FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES PLC

LEI: 549300XODK7D2K2KYV43

Pursuant to Listing Rule LR 15.6.8R, Fidelity Special Values PLC announces that, as at 28 February 2021 its investments in other listed investment companies (including listed investment trusts) which themselves do not have stated investment policies to invest no more than 15% of their total assets in other listed investment companies (including listed investment trusts) were as follows:-

Name of Security                                                         % of gross assets
Marwyn Value Investors                                                   0.056
Electra Private Equity                                                       0.273
AXA Prop Trust                                                                0.068
RDI REIT                                                                         1.065

Contact for queries:

Name: Smita Amin
FIL Investments International
Telephone: 01737 836347


© PRNewswire 2021
