    FSV   GB00BWXC7Y93

FIDELITY INVESTMENT TRUST - FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES PLC

(FSV)
Fidelity Investment Trust Fidelity Special Values : Special Values Plc - Portfolio Update

06/02/2021 | 09:41am EDT
2 June 2021

FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES PLC

LEI: 549300XODK7D2K2KYV43

Pursuant to Listing Rule LR 15.6.8R, Fidelity Special Values PLC announces that, as at 31 May 2021 its investments in other listed investment companies (including listed investment trusts) which themselves do not have stated investment policies to invest no more than 15% of their total assets in other listed investment companies (including listed investment trusts) were as follows:-


Name of Security                                                                     % of gross assets

Marwyn Value Investors                                                             0.060

Electra Private Equity                                                                 0.459

AXA Prop Trust                                                                          0.064


Contact for queries:
Name: Smita Amin
FIL Investments International
Telephone: 01737 836347


© PRNewswire 2021
