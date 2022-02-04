Log in
    FSV   GB00BWXC7Y93

FIDELITY INVESTMENT TRUST - FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES PLC

(FSV)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 02/04 07:35:51 am
302.4 GBX   -0.36%
Fidelity Special Values Plc - Blocklisting - Application

02/04/2022 | 07:45am EST
Fidelity Special Values PLC   

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300XODK7D2K2KYV43

Blocklisting Application

Application has been made to the UK Listing Authority and the London Stock Exchange for a block listing of 30,000,000 ordinary shares of 5p each (the "Shares") to be admitted to the Official List under a blocklisting facility.

The Shares may be issued under this facility for general business purposes subject to guidelines laid down by the board of directors of the Company and in accordance with the Company's articles of association. The shares will, when issued, rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary Shares of the Company.  The dealings are expected to commence on 7 February 2022 subject to the FCA approval.

Smita Amin
For and on behalf of FIL Investments International
Company Secretary
01737 836347

4 February 2022


