Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Fidelity Investment Trust - Fidelity Special Values PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FSV   GB00BWXC7Y93

FIDELITY INVESTMENT TRUST - FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES PLC

(FSV)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-12-14 am EST
272.00 GBX   -0.55%
02:02aFidelity Special Values Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review
PR
12/14Fidelity Special Values Plc - Result of AGM
PR
12/12Fidelity Special Values Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fidelity Special Values Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

12/15/2022 | 02:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris.

Date: 14 December 2022

Name of applicant: Fidelity Special Values PLC
Name of scheme: General Corporate Purposes
Period of return: From: 15 June 2022 To: 14 December 2022
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 915,000 ordinary shares of 5p each
Plus:  The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): N/A
Less:  Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): 0
Equals:  Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 915,000 ordinary shares of 5p each

   

Name of contact: Smita Amin
For and on behalf of FIL Investments International
Company Secretary
Telephone number of contact: 01737 836347

© PRNewswire 2022
All news about FIDELITY INVESTMENT TRUST - FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES PLC
02:02aFidelity Special Values Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review
PR
12/14Fidelity Special Values Plc - Result of AGM
PR
12/12Fidelity Special Values Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
12/09Fidelity Special Values Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
12/07UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
12/01Fidelity Special Values Plc - Portfolio Update
PR
12/01FIDELITY INVESTMENT TRUST - FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES..
FA
11/24UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
11/23Fidelity Special Values Plc - Monthly Summary
PR
11/11Fidelity Investment Trust Fidelity S : Special Values PLC Annual Report for the year ended..
PU
More news