Fidelity Special Values PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Companyâs objective is to achieve long-term capital growth primarily through investment in equities (and their related financial instruments) of United Kingdom companies. The Company seeks to meet its investment objective through investment in a diversified portfolio of securities and instruments issued by or related primarily to United Kingdom companies. The Company may invest up to 20% of the portfolio in listed companies on overseas exchanges to enhance shareholder returns. The Company invests in various sectors, including financials, industrials, health care, consumer staples, basic materials, energy, consumer discretionary, real estate, utilities, telecommunications and technology. FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited is the Company's alternative investment fund manager.

Sector Investment Trusts