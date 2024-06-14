 

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

 

Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris.

 

Date: 14 June 2024

 

Name of applicant:

Fidelity Special Values PLC

Name of scheme:

General Corporate Purposes

Period of return:

From:

15 December 2023

To:

14 June 2024

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:

915,000 ordinary shares of 5p each

Plus:  The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

N/A

Less:  Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):

0

Equals:  Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

915,000 ordinary shares of 5p each

 

Name of contact:

Smita Amin

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

Telephone number of contact:

01737 836347

 

 

 

 