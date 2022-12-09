Advanced search
    FSV   GB00BWXC7Y93

FIDELITY INVESTMENT TRUST - FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES PLC

(FSV)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05:56 2022-12-09 am EST
270.00 GBX   -0.37%
06:05aFidelity Special Values Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
12/07UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
12/01Fidelity Special Values Plc - Portfolio Update
PR
Fidelity Special Values Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

12/09/2022 | 06:05am EST
Fidelity Special Values PLC

Director Shareholding

The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
  		 Mrs Alison McGregor
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status
  		 Non-executive director (PDMR)
b) Initial notification /Amendment
  		 Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
  		 Fidelity Special Values PLC
b) LEI
  		 549300XODK7D2K2KYV43
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
  
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
 Identification code		 Ordinary Shares of 5p each in Fidelity Special Values PLC
 GB00BWXC7Y93
b) Nature of the transaction
  		 Purchase of ordinary shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
£2.695 10,000

This notification relates to the purchase of 10,000 shares in Mrs McGregor’s own name

Mrs Alison McGregor’s remaining holding is 20,000 shares and Mr Raymond McGregor’s remaining holding is 10,000 shares.
d) Aggregated information
 - Aggregated volume
 - Price
 10,000
 £2.695
  
e) Date of the transaction
  		 2022/12/09
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

 Enquiries:

Smita Amin, For and on behalf of FIL Investments International, Company Secretary

01737 836347


© PRNewswire 2022
