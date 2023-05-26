Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Fidelity Investment Trust - Fidelity Special Values PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FSV   GB00BWXC7Y93

FIDELITY INVESTMENT TRUST - FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES PLC

(FSV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  07:55:19 2023-05-26 am EDT
274.50 GBX   -0.90%
07:46aFidelity Special Values Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
05/11FIDELITY INVESTMENT TRUST - FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
05/09Fidelity Investment Trust Fidelity Special Values : Special Values PLC Half-Yearly Report for the six months ended 28 February 2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fidelity Special Values Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

05/26/2023 | 07:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Fidelity Special Values PLC

Director Shareholding

The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
  		 Mr Ominder Dhillon
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status
  		 Non-executive director (PDMR)
b) Initial notification /Amendment
  		 Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
  		 Fidelity Special Values PLC
b) LEI
  		 549300XODK7D2K2KYV43
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
  
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
 Identification code		 Ordinary Shares of 5p each in Fidelity Special Values PLC
 GB00BWXC7Y93
b) Nature of the transaction
  		 Purchase of ordinary shares into a SIPP Account
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
£2.77899 4,000

Mr Ominder Dhillon’s total holding is 4,000 shares
d) Aggregated information
 - Aggregated volume
 - Price		 N/A
   
e) Date of the transaction
  		 2023/05/26
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

 Enquiries:

 Smita Amin, For and on behalf of FIL Investments International, Company Secretary

01737 836347


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about FIDELITY INVESTMENT TRUST - FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES PLC
07:46aFidelity Special Values Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
05/11FIDELITY INVESTMENT TRUST - FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES..
FA
05/09Fidelity Investment Trust Fidelity S : Special Values PLC Half-Yearly Report for the six m..
PU
04/28EARNINGS UPDATES: Fidelity Special NAV up; Ferro-Alloy loss widens
AN
04/28Fidelity Special Values Plc - Half-year Report
PR
04/28Fidelity Special Values plc Recommends an Interim Dividend
CI
04/28Fidelity Investment Trust - Fidelity Special Values PLC Reports Earnings Results for th..
CI
04/26Fidelity Special Values Plc - Monthly Summary
PR
03/24Fidelity Special Values Plc - Monthly Summary
PR
03/24Fidelity Special Values Plc - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations
PR
More news
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer